Inspiring events mark International Women’s Day in West

SINN Féin representatives attended numerous events over the past week to celebrate the trailblazers, changemakers, and those who inspire on International Women’s Day.

Last Tuesday MLA Órlaithí Flynn and Councillor Áine McCabe attended Upper Andersonstown Community Forum at Tullymore to celebrate with their women’s group the Tullymore Beacon’s.

Cllr McCabe said: “What an absolute shining light are these women. This group was formed by an inspirational local woman Christine Poland in November 2022. Christine has a passion for community development and saw the need for such a group within the Andersonstown area. The group has engaged in many activities since then and currently through their new co-ordinator Caroline McKendry, have introduced swim back into their lives and are in the midst of a six-week mindfulness programme.

“At present they are designing the garden out the front of Tullymore and are hoping to implement the plans they have for it in the very near future.

“They are also in the process of arranging visits to local graveyards as the women are very interested in history. However most importantly, these are a group of ladies who have come together and supported each other wholeheartedly.”

Later in the week, Cllr McCabe, Chair of Belfast City Council’s Women’s Steering Group, hosted an event to celebrate International Women’s Day, based on the theme of this year, Accelerate Action.

“This is always a well-attended and informative event and this year’s was no exception, with a focus on the council’s work to support the Executive’s seven-year Strategic Framework to End Violence Against Women and Girls, a hugely important subject that affects the whole of society and needs a societal and cultural shift to change it.”

INSPIRING: Cllr Siobhán McCallin and Cllr Áine McCabe

Áine said when she became a councillor for Andersonstown one of her commitments was to be a champion for women. She has championed issues such as Period Poverty, hosted Menopause Cafe’s, but in particular has focused on the issue of highlighting and addressing gender inequalities. Violence Against Women and Girls is rooted in gender inequality. It can range from everyday misogynistic attitudes, damaging social norms to harmful unwanted behaviours and serious criminal offences which we know are overwhelmingly, but not exclusively, carried out by men.

The Strategic Framework recognises the sense of urgency as levels of violence against women and girls continues to grow.

Speaking about the event Sinn Féin Councillor Siobhán McCallin said: “We heard from those dealing first hand with Women and Girls who have experienced violence and much worse. This was incredibly insightful from Women’s Aid, PSNI, ONUS. It was great also to listen to the inspirational Annette Kelly of Little Penny thoughts.

“We all must educate and discuss this issue with our fathers, brothers, sons, uncles and partners. Women and girls deserve to feel safe.”

MLA Órlaithí Flynn addressed an International Women’s Day event in the Roddies Women’s Garden honouring the incredible women who have fought for freedom and equality right across our community.

RODDIES EVENT: Órlaithí Flynn MLA, Cllr Áine McCabe and Cllr Siobhán McCallion

“While we reflect on the progress made towards gender equality, we are reminded of the urgent need to end violence against women and girls,” she said. “Today we gathered at the Women's Garden of Reflection at the Roddy McCorley Club to remember those who sacrificed so much for Irish freedom. Their courage, often unrecognized, continues to inspire us today.”

Cllr Siobhán McCallin read a poem she composed and Cllr Áine McCabe laid a wreath.