VIDEO: Service with a smile every time at Springsteen's on the Lisburn Road

633 Lisburn Road has been the home to the very much-loved Springsteen’s for over 30 years.

Following their recent refurbishment and reopening post lockdown, the restaurant is going from strength to strength. The first class service, delicious food and stylish setting will definitely have you going back for seconds.

The team at Springsteen’s are one big family and everyone works together to go that extra mile for their customers, priding themselves on their motto, 'Service with a smile every time' even under the masks. This family orientated atmosphere is felt from the moment you enter the restaurant when staff are at hand to warmly greet you.

When we visited the staff were fantastic with young children, going out of their way to welcome them and accommodate families.

We were more than delighted to be invited along to sample their ever evolving, mouth-watering menu, that truly has something for everyone. We kicked things off with the delicious ‘Smoked Salmon and Smashed Avo’ from the Breakfast menu.

The generous portion of crisp sourdough provided the ideal bed for flavoursome, fresh avocado, salmon and perfectly pouched eggs, topped with tangy flakes of parmesan.

A delight to eat to say the least and an especially refreshing choice.

The hickory burger, not only impressive in stature but in flavour, is a firm favourite with the restaurant's regulars and it's clear to see why. The presentation was impeccable, sandwiched between a soft brioche bun, the juicy burger, bacon, cheese, tobacco onions and smokey barbecue, along with the sweet chilli and sour cream cubed potatoes on the side will be sure to set your taste buds alight.

If platters are your thing, look no further than Springsteen’s popular Combos. We went for the Nixon Grill and were not disappointed.

This is perfect to share on date night or if you fancy indulging, treat yourself to this selection of slow cooked BBQ ribs that literally fell of the bone and melted in your mouths, then the crispy, tasty American fried chicken strips, flame grilled chicken wings in the best Franks hot sauce, jumbo onion rings and fresh coleslaw.

Last but certainly not least, the delightfully rich, moreish, sweet warm sticky toffee with a choice of vanilla ice-cream and fresh cream pudding was to die for.

At Springsteen’s protecting their customers from the risk of Coronavirus is at the heart of everything that they do. Every table has hand sanitisers, the booths are naturally spaced and only seat six people, with the whole restaurant seating up to 70 customers, so social distancing is no concern.

The restaurant is fully licenced with a BYO Bottle of wine £2.00 corkage option available throughout the week and 2 Courses for £13.95 of 3 for £15.95 available Monday to Friday.