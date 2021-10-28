Shankill Leisure Centre: A hidden gem in the heart of the community

SHANKILL Leisure Centre has been at the heart of the local community for more than four decades, but a visit to the iconic facility by the uninitiated will uncover one of Belfast’s hidden gems.

Built in 1980, the sprawling Shankill Road facility is home to an incredible list of amenities that simply cannot be found elsewhere in the city.

With its shallow beachfront-styled entry, water slide, higher water temperatures, and Belfast’s only wave machine, the pool at Shankill Leisure Centre is the perfect place for a family day out. Add to that a 25-metre swimming section, poolside jacuzzi, and unrivalled pricing, and you have an incredible asset for young and old alike.

Shankill Leisure Centre is also home to Belfast’s only double sports hall, allowing it to host everything from seniors’ badminton to the Irish Football Association’s (IFA) Futsal leagues. The extensive hall is eight badminton courts in size and can be divided into two, so multiple sporting activities can take place at one time. GLL, the social enterprise, who run the centre also host a range of sporting competitors including Taekwondo fighters, football teams, squash players and more.

Visitors and members can also avail of one of the biggest and best indoor gyms in the whole of Northern Ireland. In 2018, the Shankill’s gym underwent a £120,000 refurb and now has a whopping 40 exercise stations, all kitted out with the latest equipment for functional fitness and strength.

Shankill Leisure Centre Manager, Steve Rosling, said: “Our leisure centre sits in the heart of the community.

“We have various groups who use the facility, including 5-a-side football teams who have been using the facilities for 30 years.

“We have a great relationship with our local councillors and local user group meetings go ahead here as well.

“We have older members of the community in here on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. For them, it’s a vital part of their life.

“We also offer swimming lessons to local schools as well, so we have schools coming down and availing of the centre.

“We’re here for both the employed and the unemployed, so we have a price that suits everybody up and down the Shankill Road.”

He continued: “The Shankill Leisure Centre is a facility for all the family.

“With our leisure pool, we have the facilities there for young and old. It’s a great day out for the whole family, especially on the colder nights when a lot of the outdoor activities are unavailable. We keep the air temperature, the pool is nice and warm, and it’s very affordable so that a family of four can come in for less that £10 to use the facilities.

“During the weekend we have the wave machine on, we have the slide running, and we have the float sessions in first thing in the mornings.”

Call in today and ask about Shankill Leisure Centre’s affordable health and fitness membership options for residents, students and corporate members. All activities need to be pre-booked online or via the Better UK app.

For information about the facilities and services at Shankill Leisure Centre visit here.