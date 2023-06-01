12 Gaeltacht scholarships up for grabs

TWELVE scholarships are up for grabs across three Gaeltachts for children this summer as part of a Sinn Féin scholarship scheme.



West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly is encouraging people to apply for the scholarship programme to help young people to study at the Gaeltacht without the cost burden for parents.



“Following the success of last year’s scholarship programme to help young people to study at the Gaeltacht over the summer, applications are opening for the 2023 programme," said the Sinn Féin MLA.



“We want to see as many of our young people right across the island embrace the language and boost their speaking skills in the language, and spending time in the Gaeltacht is a valuable experience in helping to do this.”



The West Belfast MLA added that the Gaeltacht regions are important for young people to learn about their Irish heritage.



“Our Gaeltacht regions are key to helping our young people discover and explore their heritage. Gaeltacht summer colleges have seen young people fall in love with the language and culture for generations.



If you are interested in applying for these scholarships, please send your child’s name, age, address, and course preference to gaeilge@sinnfein.ie before 5pm on Friday 2 June and information on successful applicants will be announced in due course.