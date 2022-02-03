Slaughter at Sinn Féin office to be recalled this week

AN event marking the 30th anniversary of three people murdered by an off-duty RUC officer at Sinn Féin's Falls Road offices is to take place this weekend.

Pat McBride (40), Paddy Loughran (61) Michael O’Dwyer (24) were gunned down inside the party's offices on 4 February, 1992.

Constable Allen Moore, who carried out the shootings, then drove to the shores of Lough Neagh, where he took his own life.

The previous day, Moore was disarmed by RUC members and his personal protection weapon confiscated after he fired shots over a colleague's grave in Comber.

Pat Wilson and Nora Larkin, who were injured in the Sinn Féin offices shooting, would later claim that the RUC had acted negligently in failing to detain and disarm Moore, who did not have his psychiatric and physical condition assessed before the attack.

On Friday, the Falls Commemoration Committee will host an event to mark the anniversary of those murdered.

Fra Mc Cann, chair of the commemoration committee said: “Thirty years may have passed since we lost Michael along with Paddy and Pat but they are forever in the hearts of those of us left behind and we still miss them every day.

"We sincerely hope people will be able to attend to remember one of the most horrific and unforgettable days in the history of the Falls and Belfast Sinn Féin”

The event will take place on Friday, 4 February, at 1pm outside the Falls Sinn Féin offices.

There will be a short wreath-laying ceremony alongside floral tributes from the three families.

The proceedings will be chaired by Councillor Tina Black and then Gerry Adams and Pat Sheehan MLA will give the orations reflecting on those tragic events.