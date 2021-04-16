SLIMMING WORLD 2021: Joanna is our lockdown superstar slimmer

A STUNNING slimmer has been crowned as Slimming World ‘Finaghy Lockdown Slimmer’ after losing three stone during lockdown 20/21.



Joanna Lavery, who is a primary school teacher and has dropped from a clothes-size 16 to a size 10, says: “This year has had its ups and downs, and although it’s been challenging to stay motivated at times, the constant support of my group and Consultant – both in person and virtually when our group wasn’t able to open – has kept me going. I never imagined coming this far, especially during this pandemic.



Joanna, 27, who has lost three stone and has remained at target, says: “All the other members of the group are really great and it’s thanks to them and their encouragement – and my Consultant, Liza. Everyone has helped me stay committed to losing weight, especially after what’s been a really tough year for all of us. Joining a slimming group is quite a nerve-wracking decision, yet I can honestly say it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Slimming World has changed my life for the better.”



Joanna began following Slimming World’s Food Optimising healthy eating plan, which encourages members to satisfy their appetite on healthy foods like pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat, fish, fruit and veg and more. Slimmers are able to lose weight without ever going hungry and still enjoy treats without feeling deprived, so there’s no need to miss out on their favourite foods.



Liza Trainor, who runs the Finaghy Slimming World group which Joanna attends, says she’s extremely proud of Joanna especially as she embraced the virtual group and never missed a week.



“For so many people, the last year has been tough with home schooling, working from home etc and many people have found themselves turning to high calorie comfort food and drinks to help them through. We changed to having a Slimming World virtual service which proved really popular for members as we were still able to provide help and support for those wanting to lose weight. Now we are slowly opening up and getting back to normal again, I am really looking forward to seeing everyone wishing to lose any lockdown weight with me and my amazing groups.



“I know Joanna feels completely different from previous years. She has come so far since the first time she walked through my group doors and watching her transform into a confident new person has been inspiring to see. Now she has lost this incredible amount of weight, she feels so much healthier and fitter for her pupils and now has a new lifelong eating plan that is so easy to do.



“I’ve no doubt that she will inspire other people to lose weight too and show that whether you’ve got a little or a lot of weight to lose – especially given the links between Covid-19 and obesity and the impact of lockdown has had on our weight. Joanna has shown that slimming down does not only improve your health, but can also make a big difference to how you feel about yourself and really boost your confidence. She is a whizz in the kitchen now so it’s great to find out what she’s been cooking up every week as well as listening to what apps she uses to make her look and feel great.”



The Finaghy Slimming World group is open again and is held every Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm at St Polycarps Church.



