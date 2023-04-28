Smithfield Market traders' concerns over Council development plans

SMITHFIELD: Business owners inside the market are concerned about Council plans which would see the current site knocked down and traders relocated

BUSINESS owners inside Smithfield Market have expressed concern at Belfast City Council plans to redevelop the site – fearing it could mean demolishing the existing market and moving businesses on to another unspecified location.

The plan was first published in January 2019 but businesses within Smithfield have now received letters which state that the Council are seeking a developer, with applications closing on 31 May.

In the letter Belfast City Council say they have developed "high level concept plans which are based on the agreed concepts of the Inner North West Masterplan and Action Plan".

The letter continues: "These concepts include a reimagined Smithfield Market, which supports existing independent retailers. We want to make it clear that this concept is at a very early stage and any images are for illustrative purposes only. At this point we want to assure you as existing tenants of the market that it is our intention, should this project proceed, for you to be at the core of discussions, and for existing independent retailers to be supported through any regeneration."

SMITHFIELD: Images from the council's 2019 Inner North West masterplan

Business owners inside Smithfield have expressed concern at the plan as it stands as it would mean the demolition of the existing market and relocating traders during the work.

In the Inner North West Masterplan, regarding Smithfield, the Council state: "This area can support a reinvigorated and redeveloped market place that could also serve as a key public space. A mixture of uses would surround a re-configured Smithfield Market, building on the history of the location, so that it once again becomes a vibrant, accessible and active heart to the INW. A range of amenities and services will support the needs of the residential community, including assessment of a resident’s car parking scheme.

"This area has the potential to support a high level of new development with the existing market re-housed in a more appropriate building. A building of increased density could be considered at the edge of a new public square, acting as a marker and contribute to the varied character of the area."

This has caused alarm amongst traders and business owners within the market itself who have called for the Council to further invest in Smithfield which is currently fully let.

McCann’s Army & Navy Surplus inside Smithfield has been selling surplus military gear since the 1940s. The shop is currently run by Gary McCann. The original shop was opened by Gary’s grandfather and was located in the old Smithfield Market before moving on to its current site 40 years ago. A third generation owner of the store, Gary said Smithfield was running well and wanted the Council to invest more money into the market instead of planning to move them on.

"The attitude was that we would relocate to some non-specific rental accommodation for the length of time it takes to build this which wouldn't be quick between knocking down and rebuilding and then we could move back. Who would want to move back at that stage when you'd have re-established yourself somewhere else with new rent etc.

"It's over four sites in Belfast [the Council masterplan] and two of them are car parks and one is an empty building and one of them is a fully functioning shopping centre, Smithfield. There are no charity shops in Smithfield, it's fully let. It's never been as good as it is today in the 40 years it's been in its present format."

CONCERN: Gary McCann of McCann's Army and Navy Surplus said business owners in Smithfield were not pleased with the plans

Gary said the Council's expression of interest meant they were looking for a builder to come in and build on the site.

"They're looking for a builder to come on board. They're at that stage, they're not at the 'lets talk to the community and see where we're going with this'. This is them getting a builder to come on and build what they have in mind. There are pictures in their plans of Smithfield not there."

Gary said the plans remain unpopular with all business owners inside the market and said the council should instead focus on improving the current site.

"Nobody [in Smithfield] thinks this is a good idea. The slightly better option was for them to build a new Smithfield somewhere else that we could go over to seamlessly but that would have its issues with new rents etc. I think if Smithfield isn't broke, they don't need to fix it, they could invest to make it better.

"There was a new roof put on last year because the old one leaked for 40 years but the new one is still leaking in places. Smithfield is a fantastic place despite everything and they could improve what we've already got."

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “Through the current expression of interest process, the Council is seeking to establish a long-term arrangement with an investor/ developer partner which will undertake to fund, develop, and where appropriate, own and manage assets delivered through this partnership. This process is scheduled to close on 31 May 2023.

“We have identified a number of sites, including the area in which Smithfield Market is located. Should any proposals for development come forward, the Council will engage with relevant businesses, residents and other interested parties or those that may be potentially impacted. The plans for the site have not yet been finalised and will be informed by our engagement with the market. Any proposals will be consistent with the Council’s ambitions to support a vibrant city centre.”