Soccer: Cliftonville complete second January signing

Shea Gordon has joined Cliftonville from Larne with Chris Gallagher moving in the opposite direction INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE completed their second signing of the January transfer window on Monday afternoon with Shea Gordon arriving at the club from Larne as part of the deal that has saw the Inver Reds snap up Chris Gallagher.

25-year-old Gordon began his career at local club Dungannon before making a cross-channel move to Sheffield United.

He arrived at Inver Park in the summer of 2022 after a five-year stint in Scotland with Motherwell, Partick Thistle and Queen of the South.

He joins Ben Wylie in the Solitude incomings, while Chris Gallagher makes the move in the opposite direction after a two-and-a-half-year stay at Solitude.

🔢 Kit man Brian Campbell has confirmed that Shea Gordon will wear the number 1️⃣6️⃣ jersey. pic.twitter.com/26qx5mDHwb — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) January 15, 2024

Reds boss Jim Magilton believes he has added two quality midfielders in the last week and admits that he is still interested in adding quality in his squad in the last two weeks of the window.

“Ben Wylie is in as well and I think I’ve got two quality midfield players,” Magilton acknowledged.

“A quality midfield player has left, so we move on. It’s a case of wait and see, but if quality comes along and we are in the market, that will be fantastic. We’ll keep searching and try to improve the quality in our squad.”