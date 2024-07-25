Soccer: Cliftonville edged out but firmly in the tie

Europa Conference League, Second Qualifying Round, First Leg

Cliftonville 1–2 FK Auda

FK AUDA hold a slender advantage over Cliftonville heading into the second leg of their Europa Conference League second round tie after leaving Solitude on Wednesday evening with a 2-1 win from the first leg.

Abiodun Ogunniyi struck for the Latvians after the half hour mark, but debutant Luke Conlon levelled at the interval.

The hosts tried to force the issue on numerous occasions after the break, but Abdulrahman Taiwo struck with little under a quarter of an hour remaining to ensure that FK travel back to Latvia with the slender advantage ahead of the return leg in seven days’ time.

Reds boss Jim Magilton felt there were lots of positives to take, yet was unhappy with the concession of the two goals.

“Organisationally, I thought we were very good,. Our shape was excellent and we worked so hard,” he reflected.

“I thought that overall, our fitness levels were excellent. We didn’t create many opportunities, but I always felt we were in the game. The two goals we conceded, no matter what level, are really bad goals.

“In a game where those margins are very tight, it can’t happen. The set-piece can’t happen and then it was basically a 3-v-1 and it can’t happen. Other than that, I thought we were very competitive and in terms of where we are in our season, I was extremely happy with them.

“I think we can show more courage and when we did, I thought we passed the ball well against a side that are bang in their season, so lots of positives for us.”

Magilton handed competitive debuts to Michael Newberry and Luke Conlon, whilst Rory Donnelly partnered Ryan Curran in attack - Curran making his first appearance after 14 months out through injury.

The Latvian’s carved out the first half chance inside of six minutes when Bruno Tavares was slipped in at the bye-line, but his attempted pass across the area was intercepted by David Odumosu.

Tavares was involved again less than 60 seconds later as his flick-on gave El Hadj Mane an opportunity that he hooked wide.

It took Cliftonville a while to force their first opening and it came just before the quarter hour mark. Sean Stewart supplied the cross that fell invitingly and Rory Donnelly saw his hit turned away by Krisjanis Zviedris and Shea Kearney was unable to send a further effort goalwards.

David Odumosu breathed a huge sigh of relief when he almost spilt a Mor Talla cross into the box, but he was able to gather before Auda could profit.

The breakthrough arrived after 32 minutes and fell to the visitors. Cliftonville were forced to soak up almost two minutes with 10 men after Michael Newberry required treatment and forced a corner before the centre-back returned to play.

Newberry returned to the action seconds before the corner was delivered and it wasn’t adequately cleared, resulting in Abiodun Ogunniyi swinging Mor Talla’s flick-on to the net to the delight of the small travelling contingent.

Luke Conlan celebrates his equalising goal

Cliftonville hit back from similar circumstances before the break. Shea Gordon dropped a corner in that was only half cleared and Luke Conlon bundled home on his competitive debut to make it 1-1 at the break.

The Reds began the second half on the front foot with Sean Stewart whipping in a teasing cross that evaded Ryan Curran and Rory Donnelly at the back post.

Ronan Doherty then stung the palms of Auda captain Krisjanis Zviedris and Jonny Addis tried his luck from distance, but again Zviedris was equal to the effort and parried.

Magilton tried to alter things with the introduction of younger Ryan Corrigan and the experience of Joe Gormley off the bench, but it was Auda who regained the lead in the 77th minute.

The Latvian outfit caught Cliftonville on the break with Jonny Addis unable to stop Abdulrahman Taiwo from storming forward and in goal before firing past Odumosu to restore his side’s advantage in the tie.

Magilton’s side were unable to hit back for the second time but travel to Latvia with all to play for in seven days’ time.

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Pepper, Conlon, Addis, Stewart (Leppard 87’), Gordon (Wylie 87’), Newberry, Doherty, Kearney, Donnelly (Gormley 73’), Curran (Corrigan 68’).

AUDA: Zviedris, Hrvoj, Clemente (Isajevs 90’), Ogunniyi (Ramos 76’), Mane (Rubenis 90’), Melniks, Korotkovs, Taiwo, Bosancic, Tavares, Talla.

REFEREE: Helgi Mikael Jonasson (Iceland)