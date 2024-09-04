Soccer: Cliftonville see off determined Ards from the spot

David Odumosu made the decisive save to send Cliftonville into the last eight INPHO

County Antrim Shield (AET)

Cliftonville 0–0 Ards

Cliftonville win 9-8 on penalties

CLIFTONVILLE advanced to the quarter final of the Toal’s County Antrim Shield when seeing off Ards 9-8 after a marathon shootout at Solitude on Tuesday evening.

Neither side could make the breakthrough in the 90 minutes as penalties were required.

On their last visit to North Belfast at the turn of the year, Ards progressed via a shootout in the Irish Cup at Crusaders and despite having two opportunities to win over the course of the spot-kicks, the North Down outfit were unable to make lighting strike twice on that front.

With a full round of penalties taken and Ronan Doherty converting for the second time, the misfortune of missing the decisive kick would fall upon the shoulders of Conor Maxwell as David Odumosu turned away his second kick of the series to ensure Cliftonville would progress to the last eight.

Reds boss Jim Magilton gave credit to Ards for their character and resilience, believing his side made life difficult for themselves at times.

“You have to give Ards credit because they came in off the back of two big losses,” he acknowledged.

“I’m sure John [Bailie] would have been questioning character and resilience. They came in spadefuls tonight and they deserve a lot of credit for that.

“We gave debuts and new signings the opportunity to come and play, which is important to get them minutes. I thought we were bright at times - in the first half especially - but then struggled a little bit, even though we made positive substitutions to try and win the game.

“These games can throw things like that up. I know other results tonight have reflected that because it is difficult. We made life difficult because we didn’t covert chances and again were wasteful in the final third.”

Magilton handed first starts to deadline day signings Arran Pettifer, Michael Glynn and Taylor Steven in a side that showed five changes from the weekend’s defeat at the Oval, with Ryan Curran and Axel Piesold also coming in from the bench.

Cliftonville had the better of the early exchanges with Axel Piesold and debutant Pettifer both calling Marc Matthews into action, but the Ards goalkeeper was equal to both attempts.

A slack pass from Jonny Addis allowed Ards their first opportunity approaching the quarter hour mark, but Zach Barr blazed high and wide of the post from a promising chance.

On-loan St Johnstone youngster Taylor Steven saw his low effort smothered by Matthews whilst Conor Pepper cut inside and played the ball across the face of goal for Ronan Doherty, but the midfielder miscued.

The hosts thought they had made the breakthrough when Taylor Steven headed home at the back post, but the offside flag was quickly raised.

Ards almost hit the front through a Bobby Deane near-post shot that Luke Conlon needed to throw himself in path of and at the other end the lively Taylor Steven tried an angled shot that shaved the crossbar on the way over as the half ended scoreless.

🛡️ County Antrim Shield 1st Round Results



Larne 3-0 Queen's University

Crusaders 6-2 Knockbreda

Welders 2-2 Glentoran (4-5 PENS)

Cliftonville 0-0 Ards (9-8 PENS)

Bangor 0-4 Carrick Rangers

Ballyclare Comrades 2-3 Linfield

Ballymena United 2-1 Ballymacash Rangers#IrishLeague pic.twitter.com/S8hBqlmdJu — AllThingsILF (@AllThingsILF) September 3, 2024

The Reds tried to force the issue after the break as Conor Pepper found an opening on the edge of the box but curled a shot that Marc Matthews held onto, whilst Michael Glynn then let fly with an ambitious shot that flew over the bar.

Jim Magilton and Ards boss John Bailie began to empty their benches, yet an opening wasn’t forthcoming.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, substitute Destiny Ojo was chopped down and fellow replacement Joe Gormley’s free-kick came through the wall, but Matthews parried low down.

Deep into added time, a further free-kick was dropped into the box and Matthews somehow denied Gormley from close-range to ensure a shoot out would decide the last 16 clash.

Both sides converted their opening penalties and it was Ards who blinked first as Eamon Scannell saw his penalty turned away by Odumosu.

Cliftonville kept their noses in front until Conor Markey’s low attempt was held by Matthews and Aidan Steele restored parity.

With the score at 5-5 in sudden death, Kris Lowe saw his effort cannon off the bar, but Max Greer was unable to profit, blasting over the top.

Twenty penalties in, the last takers stepped up and Conor Pepper saw his low effort saved by Matthews as Ards had a second opportunity to seal progression, only for Corai Quinn to drill his attempt high over the bar.

Ronan Doherty was spot on for the second time of asking, but Conor Maxwell wasn’t so lucky as David Odumosu got his foot to the left-back’s effort to ensure Cliftonville avoided an upset and take their place the quarter-final draw.

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Pepper, Leppard, Addis, Conlon (Lowe 82’), Glynn, Pettifer (Ojo 64’), Piesold, Doherty, Curran (Gormley 64’), Steven (Marley 64’).

ARDS: Matthews, Greer, McAvoy (Ruddy 62’), Cafolla (Maxwell 90+6’), Barr (Simpson 75’), McCart, Steele, Deane, Newell (C Scannell 90+6’), Tipton (E Scannell 75’), Quinn.

REFEREE: Christopher Morrison