NIFL Premiership: Magilton hopeful Reds can end August unbeaten

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton was full of praise for Ryan Curran (pictured) who tucked away the penalty against Crusaders having missed from the spot earlier this season INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE manager Jim Magilton admits he would be deliriously happy if his side can end the first month of the season unbeaten.

The Reds end August with a trip to the Oval on Saturday to take on Glentoran (3pm kick-off) hoping to make it five games without defeat and add to their 10-points already accumulated thus far.

Magilton acknowledges that the East Belfast venue is a tough place to go, as he seeks his first three-points at the venue – but he insists his team are going into the game with confidence given their solid start to the campaign.

“I would be deliriously happy,” he admitted when asked he’d like to close out the opening month undefeated.

“It’s a tough place to go. I watched their game against Carrick Rangers, so they will be buoyed in confidence going into that game, but so will we.”

The first North Belfast derby of the season ended all square after Kieran Offord quickly cancelled out Ryan Curran’s penalty at Seaview and Magilton felt that the lack of clinical passing at times let his side down in their pursuit of all three points.

“At times it was a bit of a basketball match,” Magilton reflected.

“If Declan [Caddell] and I are being critical of our players, we kind of turned the ball over a lot at times, but always with the thought and intent of scoring a goal.

“Had we been more clinical in our passing and the final third, a bit like Crusaders at times, that final ball is what makes the difference in these types of games.

“We talked on Friday about being clinical and those lads who have that coolness to make the right decisions at the right times, and today that probably let us down a little bit.”

Magilton praised Ryan Curran for showing courage to step up and score from the spot, having missed on the opening day against Portadown, though rued the quick concession of an equaliser within two minutes.

“Ryan Curran, having missed one, stepped up and showed great courage and tucked it away,” he acknowledged.

“Then we conceded so quickly afterwards, which doesn’t given you a foothold in the game and gives Crusaders, at home at Seaview, a little bit of a lift.

“As I say, I thought we started the second half pretty well but overall, I think it is a fair result.”

The summer transfer window slams shut on Friday evening before Saturday's trip to the Oval and it is Magilton’s intent to add to his squad in the coming days.

“I wouldn’t say hopeful, but my intent is to bring players in,” he confirmed.

