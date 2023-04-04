Soccer: Crumlin Star fight back to reach Intermediate Cup final

Crumlin Star secured their second win over East Belfast in a cup competition in four days as they advanced into the final of the Intermediate Cup

McComb's Coach Travel Intermediate Cup semi-final (AET)

Crumlin Star 2-1 East Belfast

FOR the second time in four days, Crumlin Star came back from a goal behind to defeat East Belfast in a cup competition.

Just days on from their Clarence Cup win at home, the Ardoyne men again trailed - this time in the Intermediate Cup last four on a silly night in Larne - at the break with Daryl Evans putting East Belfast into an early lead, but in a similar fashion, they drifted out of there game with Star growing into it and Barry McKervey netted the equaliser midway through the second period.

It was Kevin Lynch the greater but he and McKervey swapped roles early in the additional period as the striker rose to power home a header that proved to be the winner.

The game got off to a lively start with both sides seeking a fast start and it was East Belfast who got it.

In the third minute, Wesley Patterson used his pace to skip free along he right wing and although he lost possession on the right of the area, Nathan O'Neill did superbly to gather and play an inviting ball into the advancing Darly Evans who was able to pick his spot.

Star sought a swift response, but the final ball was lacking as East Belfast were comfortable aside from a fine ball from Barry McKervey that picked out Kevin Lynch and he stung the palms of Aaron Carberry.

The North Belfast side just couldn't create much against a disciplined defence and midway through the opening period, East Belfast had a decent spell with Brandon Lindsay clipping in an inviting cross but Nathan O'Neill couldn't make proper contact.

Evans then weaved an opening but his shot was deflected out for a corner and then O'Neill had a glancing header easily saved by Ciaran McNeill.

Star would get back on the front foot but Breandan O'Neill's free-kick evaded everyone when it was crying out for a touch, while the game began to get a little tetchy as the challenges flew in and yellow cards began to be produced but little by way of goalmouth action with Lindsay seeing a late snapshot fly well off target, yet he and his teammates took a 1-0 lead into the break.

The onus was on Crumlin Star to find a way back in after the restart and they began to push and probe with East Belfast beginning to drift deeper into their own half.

Goalkeeper Aaron Carberry was much too casual and almost gifted Star the leveller, but James Doyle couldn't get the ball out of his feet.

There was a sense the goal was coming and it duly did on 65 minutes as Aidan McNeill played a quick throw with Kevin Lynch spinning his marker and getting clear before squaring for McKervey to tuck home.

Star now had the momentum with Lynch and McKervey linking up well, but only this time the ball was deflected out for a corner.

On 79 minutes, the Star captain was wondering how he hadn't put his team in the lead as he let fly from 25 years with the ball destined for the bottom corner, but Carberry somehow got down to turn it around the post for a corner with the ball in then glanced over by Joe McNeill.

This is what it means folks⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/XULi54QblM — Crumlin Star Football Club💚⭐ (@CrumlinStarFC) April 4, 2023

The Ardoyne outfit was pouring forward in waves, but couldn't engineer a winner in regulation as he game went to extra-time.

Three minutes after the restart and the goal came when McKervery lofted in a ball from the left and up rose Doyle to power home his header despite the best efforts of Carberry.

The East Belfast goalkeeper kept his side in it with a double-save off O'Neill's piledriver, but East Belfast would close out the opening period incensed they had a penalty shout waved away when Matthew Johnston went down.

Now it was East forced to try and save their skin to force penalties, but they couldn't engineer an opportunity as Star saw it out to reach the final.

CRUMLIN STAR: C McNeill, B O'Neill, A McNeill, N Hawkins, M Lyons, J McNeill, S Smyth, K Trainor (S McBurney, HT), K Lynch, J Doyle, B McKervey (P McIlkenny, ET 17)

Goals: B McKervey 65, K Lynch ET 4

EAST BELFAST: A Carberry, K Rossborough, T Evans (B McMorris, HT) (G Parker ET 10), L Braiden (D Annett, 80), G McBride, N McVeigh, B Lindsay (J McWilliams, 69), D Evans, N O'Neill, M Johnston, W Patterson (K Armstrong, 80)

Goal: D Evans 3

REFEREE: Joseph Mullan