Gaelic Games: Hurling leagues continue over the Easter weekend

THE Antrim hurling leagues are beginning to gather pace and over the weekend, there is action across the divisions.

Most of the action is set for Saturday with some games also listed on Sunday, so there is plenty to take in for club hurling enthusiasts over the Easter weekend.

In Division One, Belfast pair Rossa and St John’s have made good starts with wins in their opening fixtures and they both have home advantage on Saturday evening with the Johnnies hosting Ballycastle and Rossa welcoming Loughgiel who lost for the first time last weekend against the McQuillans men.

Naomh Éanna are yet to pick up a point and they will be keen to set that straight on Sunday as they travel to Portaferry for a lunchtime throw-in.

The Down clubs are all at home on Sunday with the other games seeing Ballycran welcoming Dunloy and Ballygalget at home to a Cushendall team that has lost all three of its opening games.

All but one of the games in Division Two are set for Saturday and that takes place in Randalstown on Sunday afternoon as Tír na nÓg host a Carryduff side that has won both its opening games.

The South Belfast outfit is in a four-way tie at the top and two of the others get the ball rolling early on Saturday as Creggan host Clooney Gales, while Glenariffe are at St Paul’s later in the day.

At the other end of the table, there are five teams still to get off the mark and that stat is set to change at the Bear Pit as Sarsfield’s host Cloughmills in a meeting of teams still to register.

St Gall’s are also without a point so far and they host Glenarm early on Saturday, while the others include Cushendun who are at Loughgiel’s reserves and Carey who travel to Cherryvale to take on Bredagh.

In Division Three, all but one of the games are down for Saturday, although Armoy did play in midweek against Ballycastle II.

Rasharkin have made a good start with a pair of wins and they are in Hannahstown on Saturday to face Lámh Dhearg who are yet to put a point on the board, while Davitt’s welcome Naomh Éanna II in a game between teams still to get off the mark.

The remaining game is in Glenravel with the Con Magee’s men hosting Dunloy II on Sunday.

In Division Four, Belfast Saints have the bye this week in the nine-team group and St Brigid’s, who are tied at the top with four points, have an opportunity to go clear when they travel to face Loch Mór Dál gCais on Sunday afternoon.

The other games take place the previous day with the reserves of Glenarm and St Paul’s - still without a point - meeting at Shaw’s Road in the second game of a doubleheader.

Next door at Rossa Park, there is the first game of a doubleheader when the hosts welcome Larne, while the other game takes place in Ballymena with Ardoyne seeking to build on their opening win at the weekend.

Weekend fixtures (times subject to change)

O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One

St John’s v Ballycastle (Saturday 6pm)

O’Donovan Rossa v Loughgiel (Saturday 6pm)

Ballycran v Dunloy (Sunday 12pm)

Portaferry v Naomh Éanna (Sunday 12.15pm)

Ballygalget v Cushendall (Sunday 2pm)



O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Two

Creggan v Clooney Gaels (Saturday 1pm)

St Gall’s v Glenarm (Saturday 2pm)

Loughgiel II v Cushendun (Saturday 2.30pm)

St Paul’s v Glenariffe (Saturday 4pm)

Bredagh v Carey (Saturday 5pm)

Sarsfield’s v Cloughmills (Saturday 6pm)

Tír na nÓg v Carryduff (Sunday 2pm)



O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Lámh Dhearg v Rasharkin (Saturday 2pm)

Davitt’s v Naomh Éanna II (Saturday 6pm)

Glenravel v Dunloy II (Sunday 2pm)



O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Four

O’Donovan Rossa v Latharna Óg (Saturday 3pm)

All Saints, Ballymena v Ardoyne (Sunday 4.30pm)

St Paul’s II v Glenarm II (Saturday 6pm)

Loch Mór Dál gCais v St Brigid’s (Sunday 2pm)