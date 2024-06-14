Soccer: Cumann Spoirt An Phobail gearing up for the George Best Community Cup

The Cumman Spoirt an Phobail team in their new kit sponsored by Novum Structures

FOOTBALL for all is part of the ethos of Cumann Spoirt An Phobail (CSP) and the club's disability team continues to go from strength to strength as it prepares for the upcoming George Best Community Cup.

The West Belfast club, which draws members from all over the city, has enjoyed success at the tournament over the years and are aiming for further glory when the tournament kicks-off on June 27 at the Billy Neill complex in Dundonald.

Last year, Cumann Spoirt an Phobail finished second in the Ability 2 category, but faced stiff competition with teams arriving from all over Ireland and Britain.

The George Best Community Cup is an annual five-a-side cup competition for clubs catering for players with a disability and featured four different categories.

It is run by the Irish Football Association and supported by the George Best Foundation and Cash for Kids through the Mary Peters Trust.

No fewer than 82 are expected to take part in the 2024 edition, with Cumann Spoirt an Phobail preparing to send three teams due to having 32 registered players.

In the past, they have faced the likes of Wrexham, Liverpool, Oldham, Charlton, plus local teams like Linfield and Glentoran, so will not be daunted by the challenge ahead.

"We have been going for the past eight or nine years," explained team coach, Micky Corr.

"I was a player and then got injured, so began coaching. Our players are aged from 16 to 54 years of age, with disabilities from asthmatics to amputees and everything in-between, so it covers all spectrums of a disability. The door is always one to anyone who wants to come along. It keeps me busy."

The players will look the part when they make the journey to the tournament as thanks to sponsorship provided by Art Corbett from Novum Structures, the players will be sporting new kits and tracksuits.

That support mirrors what the players are afforded by the club in general, as Corr and his assistants mentor the players, helping them through difficult times.

Getting out onto the pitch is what all of the players love to do, so even during the off-season, Corr is constantly securing venues for them to play and develop their skills that has consistently delivered silverware in regional tournaments as-well-as the prestigious George Best Community Cup.

'Football for all' is more than just a slogan at Cumin Spoirt an Phobail and their results prove as disability football has gone from strength-to-strength.

"We were the first West Belfast club to start a disability football team," Corr explained.

"Linfield, Glentoran and St James' Swifts all then developed their own, so it has built over the years.

"It gives the players a two-hour release every week and when there is no football on, you have to try and find a way to keep them occupied as they do miss it.

"It's always rewarding to see them enjoying it and offering their thanks as the end as they all love playing football together."