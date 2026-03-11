NIFL Premiership



Crusaders 0



Cliftonville 1





JOE GORMLEY struck three minutes into added time to ensure that Cliftonville took the spoils in the North Belfast derby with a hard fought 1-0 win over Crusaders at Seaview on Tuesday evening.

Jim Magilton’s charges largely dominated proceedings but looked to be frustrated until Gormley arrowed a low shot from the edge of the box into the bottom corner to break Crusaders hearts and leave the Seaview side three points above basement club Glenavon ahead of their weekend clash on the Shore Road.

That man again 🔥



☘️ @cliftonvillefc



Joe Gormley with the stoppage time winner on derby day. pic.twitter.com/wzoiDbtPKd — NI Football League (@OfficialNIFL) March 11, 2026

For Cliftonville, victory moved them above Dungannon Swifts on goal difference and six points clear of Carrick Rangers in the battle for a top-six finish and a guaranteed European play-off at the end of the season.

Reds boss Jim Magilton was worried his side might rue the chances they missed but praised the magic of match winner Gormley.

“I thought we were the team that was on the front foot,” he reflected.

“It’s never easy coming here but I thought we started the game so well. We asked questions but we probably lacked a little bit of quality in the final third, probably the final pass, maybe a little bit more composure.

“Jonny Addis missed a great chance right at the start of the game from the first free-kick. You are always worried that if you’re not going to convert those opportunities the longer the game goes on, given the attacking threat that they possess that you might rue those chances.

“We kept going. You have to credit the players for that, they really kept going right to the end. When the ball lands with Joe Gormley there is just this feeling. He just has this magic and although Addis is claiming it, it’s an absolutely great finish and obviously we’re delighted."

Magilton made two changes from their weekend victory over Loughgall in the quarter final of the Irish Cup.

Luke Conlon returned after injury and Ryan Curran also came into the attack as Micheál Glynn and Joe Gormley dropped to the bench.

Cliftonville were first to threaten when Rory Hale curled a free-kick into the box and it just evaded the head of Jonny Addis and was gathered by Crusaders keeper Musa Dibaga.

Dibaga was almost beaten by a Kurtis Forsythe backheader in his attempt to cut out a long ball from Joe Toole.

The hosts were perhaps fortunate that Kurtis Forsythe only received a yellow card for a crunching tackle on Keevan Hawthorne, Declan Caddell was also booked as tempers frayed in the aftermath.

An angled cross-cum shot from Rory Hale was tipped over the bar by Dibaga and just before the half hour mark Crusaders somehow survived a prolonged scramble, with Jonny Addis initial attempt blocked, the follow up from Adebayo Fapetu was cleared by Kurtis Forsythe and Shaun Leppard was also denied at the third time of asking by Eliott Dunlop.

Jim Magilton’s men continued to push for the opener as Hale’s corner evaded a telling touch from Ryan Curran and after another Hale cross was diverted partially clear Luke Conlon’s snapshot crashed off the post.

Late in the half Crusaders threatened when Scott Rough clipped a high ball that Frazer Bryden glanced towards goal, but PJ Morrison was equal to it as the half ended scoreless.

A slow start to the second period came to life when Liam McStravick’s effort from distance on the hour mark shaved the post.

Hale then lifted a free-kick into the box and Josh Kelly’s scuffed shot landed on the roof of the net.

At the other end Shuan Leppard needed to be alert and glanced the ball away from Frazer Bryden as he attempted to surge through on goal.

Crusaders closest chance of the evening came when substitute Finley Thorndike drove towards goal and flashed a low shot from 25-yards inches past the near post.

The Reds upped the ante in the closing stages and Joe Sheridan made an overlapping run into the area though Dibaga smothered his near post attempt.

It looked as though the North Belfast duo would share the spoils until the dying embers when Cliftonville pounced in injury time.

Rory Hale’s free-kick was headed clear to the edge of the box where it was picked up by Joe Gormley whose low angled shot found its way into the bottom corner to make it.

The Reds saw out the closing minutes to move above Dungannon Swifts into fifth place and crucially move six-points clear of Carrick Rangers with two games remaining before the league splits.

CRUSADERS: Dibaga, Forsythe, Brooks (Nixon 59’), Dunlop (McKechnie 65’), Bryden, Bruce, Oilibhear McCart, Maguire (Little 73’), Rough, Anderson (Thorndike 73’), Barr.

CLIFTONVILLE: Morrison, Toole, Leppard, Addis, Conlon, Kelly, Fapetu (Sheridan 34’), Hale, McStravick (Carroll 84’), Curran (Gormley 84’), Hawthorne (Glynn 75’).

REFEREE: Tim Marshall