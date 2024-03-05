Soccer: Magilton delighted as Cliftonville progress

CLIFTONVILLE manager Jim Magilton insisted that there were no doubts about his side seeing off Portadown to progress to the semi-finals of Clearer Water Irish Cup with victory over Portadown on Friday evening.

A second half own goal from Luke Wilson and a Sam Ashford strike in the closing stages secured their place in the last four draw where they were paired with league leaders and champions Larne.

Magilton revealed that the build-up to their victory involved reinforcing the positives of their season to date after their recent league set-backs against Linfield and Dungannon.

“There weren’t really any doubts,” said Magilton.

“We kept persisting. We had to show more quality and we did. When we did show our quality, we scored goals. We are going to play better, there is no question about that, but there was a little bit of nervous tension in terms of recent results.

“All week was about reaffirming the positives. We’ve played very, very well all year and all season. We‘ve had a blip in terms of recent results, but we trained really this week. They are a fantastic bunch to work with and it was all about getting into the hat.”

Magilton was delighted that Sam Ashford netted late on, after missing a free header early in the second period and was full of praise for Niall Currie’s Portadown squad.

“It was nice for Sam because he has worked so hard,” Magilton admitted.

“He’s missed a great chance with the header in the box, it was a fantastic chance. I was delighted for him to score and get on the score sheet and really that was us.

“Portadown were excellent and they kept going. This is on the back of a showpiece final next week. Niall [Currie] will be delighted with his players and showing the character that they’ve shown, but tonight was about Cliftonville and getting through to the semi final.”