Soccer: NIWFA league kick-off the season with increased interest

THE Northern Ireland Women’s Football Association (NIWFA) has announced that 60 teams, including eight new clubs, are expected to participate in the 2023 season, demonstrating that interest in women’s football continues to grow at pace.

The NIWFA season, sponsored by Electric Ireland, is due to kick off on Sunday, April 23 when four afternoon matches will take place from Draperstown to Belfast. League matches will continue until the end of August.

This year’s structure sees seven main leagues, with a new Division 6 to accommodate eight new clubs.

There will also be a new Development League running from the end of May, to give experience to six further new teams who are not quite ready for a full competitive season.

Commenting on the return to play, Valerie Heron, NIWFA Chair, said: “We’re delighted to be able to launch the 2023 season following a record number of new club applications.

“With continued support from Electric Ireland and, of course, growing interest in the game helped significantly by the success of the Northern Ireland Senior Ladies and their participation in the Women’s Euro Finals, it’s great to include 13 new clubs in our season.

“We are especially pleased to see many players from our leagues now representing NI at underage level.”

Looking forward to seeing all our teams, old and new, today at the Bluebell Stadium, Lisburn for our Electric Ireland NI league launch event!#electricirelandNI #GameChangersNI #niwfa #girlsgetfootball #womensfootball pic.twitter.com/KIvujxUQpz — NIWFA (@NIWFA_) April 16, 2023

There will be seven NIWFA divisional cup competitions this season, as well as an overall NIWFA PwC Super Cup competition.

The Electric Ireland Women's Challenge Cup, CAFA Cup and Mid Ulster Cup will all be taking place this year, providing more opportunities than ever for girls and women to play competitive football.

Commenting on the launch of the competitions Anne Smyth, Sponsorship Specialist at Electric Ireland, said: “It is so rewarding that football at grassroots level is continuing to attract a growing cohort of women who are enjoying the sport for a range of reasons.

“Women are playing for the love of the game, playing for exercise, and playing of course, to win.

“The NIWFA season is the embodiment of what the Game Changers’ movement is all about, raising the profile of the game and providing the opportunity for girls and women of all levels of skill to take part.”

