Soccer: North Belfast rivals set for Cup quarter-final

NORTH BELFAST bragging rights and a place in the quarter-final of the Irish Cup are up for grabs at Seaview on Saturday when holders, Cliftonville make the short trip to take on Crusaders (3pm).

With the league title beyond their grasp, both teams head into this game with their eyes firmly on the cup, although The Reds do have a League Cup decider to look forward to against Glentoran next weekend.

The trophy has been a regular visitor to the north of the city in recent years as Crusaders won back-to-back successes before Cliftonville famously ended 45-years of hurt last season.

It is all set up for a high stakes derby as both will be keen to ensure the silverware is back in North Belfast for a fourth-straight year, but only one will have the opportunity to carry those hopes into the last four.

Meetings between the teams this season have produced one win apiece and one draw, although the most recent of those was a 2-0 win for Crusaders on their home patch on St Stephen’s Day.

Cliftonville will head to the Shore Road with a spring in their step following their 2-0 win over the Glens last weekend, but so too will Declan Caddell’s side that won away at Glenavon a day later.

Undoubtedly, The Reds will be determined to emulate their neighbours by claiming back-to-back successes and their manager, Jim Magilton is fully aware of the qualities his side will need to produce if they are to retain their grip on the Cup.

“We’ll have a spring in our step” Magilton insists.

“We know what we’re going into and we will be prepared for that. Mentally and physically, we’ll be ready for the occasion.

“It’s a huge game. It’s a quarter final of an Irish Cup. We’re desperately going to try and defend that.

“We want to play in another final. Crusaders stand in our way - they’re an outstanding team at home. They don't lose many games at home, so we’ve got to present ourselves.

“It’s a one-off game, a one-off occasion and we will be ready and looking forward to it.”

Magilton is more than aware of the experience that Crusaders possess in comparison to his squad and feels it is crucial for the big occasions.

“Those days and those occasions, it’s worth its weight in gold,” he believes.

“The experienced players are able to come and calm nerves and be able to understand the emotion in the game.

“We all get caught up in the emotion standing on sidelines or being a fan, but understanding the emotion in a football match comes down to great experience from players that have been through that.

“Friday was huge for us in terms of our confidence. As I say, the previous Saturday wasn't acceptable for us. We let a lot of people down and we’ve hopefully righted a few wrongs.”

Ryan Curran came in for praise from Magilton for securing the opener in the Reds 2-0 win against Glentoran on Friday evening and the Solitude manager acknowledged the strikers character and resilience in battling back from a groin injury that curtailed the best part of a year and a half of football.

“His work ethic was sensational and he was really good in terms of his knowledge and experience,” he acknowledged.

“I’m absolutely delighted for him. He deserves a goal for all his efforts, and he probably missed one or two first half where I don't know whether it was a lack of conviction or it was just the way the cross came to him.

“He certainly deserved a goal. I thought to a man, we were excellent and we’ve just got to build on this.

“If you think about what he has gone through, I remember we had a conversation like this last year with Stephen Mallon about his length of term when he was out injured.

“To come back shows an unbelievable character and resilience, and Ryan Curran deserves immense credit for the way he has approached this season.

“His work ethic probably hasn't responded in the goals he would have liked but tonight he scored an important goal for us and we’re chuffed.”

