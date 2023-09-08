Soccer Opinion: Celtic bare their teeth when needed most

IF there was ever a time to take advantage of your biggest rivals while they were the walking wounded, then it was last Sunday.

Celtic had just emerged from an underwhelming transfer window, were already out of the League Cup and looked absolutely toothless at home to St Johnstone.

But thankfully for the Bhoys, Rangers, fresh from taking a hammering against PSV in the Champions League play-off, didn’t have the quality to seize the moment on their home patch in front of 50,000 fans.

The hearts of many Celtic supporters would have sank when the line-up was announced for the first derby of the campaign, with the inexperienced Gustaf Lagerbielke and Liam Scales at centre-back, and a centre midfield containing David Turnbull, who usually seems like he needs an oxygen tank after about 20 minutes in these types of matches.

Michael Beale’s side even went in as the favourites with the bookies and there was the usual guff from those in the mainstream media that he was poised to strike first blood.

On the flip side, some have commented on how Brendan Rodgers has appeared more reserved this time around at Celtic, and that after a lacklustre start, suggested the Carnlough man may have lost his “oomph”. However, right from the off, it was obvious who the champions were.

Callum McGregor, after a shaky start to the season himself, ran the show, while Kyogo was guilty of missing two sitters before his first-half injury-time decider.

Rangers, the Zombies, Tribute Act, Sevco – whatever you want to call them – huffed and puffed but weren’t good enough to break down a makeshift Celtic back line.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a derby if there wasn’t something to scrutinise to death after the game.

Rangers did have the ball in the back of the net – Kemar Roofe had his 28th minute effort chalked off for Cyriel Dessers’ foul on Lagerbielke, who was guilty of being ponderous on the ball.

It was a tough one and had it been the other way around, I’m sure Celtic fans would have been equally as outraged.

What has been bizarre is the reaction of the likes of Neil McCann (an ex-Rangers player) who have been left fuming at the decision.

Despite acknowledging the rule and having the call explained, he contended that he “disagreed” with it.

Rangers have since decided to lodge a formal complaint about the rule being correctly applied, while former referee Bobby Madden stepped in online to clarify why the VAR decision was consistent with the rulebook.

Once the final whistle went, though, Rodgers’ face had the look of a man who knew he needed that victory. The pearly whites were on full show as he embraced John Kennedy and the rest of his coaching team.

In Glasgow, you’re never more than one or two iffy results away from disaster, and while he’s usually a composed figure, his words before the game that he “knew how to win” were a message that he was in mood to mess around or have people doubt him.

He said post-game: “It was a fantastic result for us.

“When you see the squad, we had here and half our team missing, we need the players to come here and play like men and they did that.

“We got into some good positions and maybe just lacked the cleanness and final pass that would have got us in a bit earlier.

“We got the goal we deserved in the first half and it’s a goal that I have said to the players about doing the dirty bit.

“I understand I have been placed on death watch by the media, but whatever the result I’m an experienced manager now and I’m staying calm.”

Alan Shearer said he watched the game and thought there was a lack of quality on display, and I find it hard to disagree with that assertion.

The two sides are weaker now than a year ago but only Celtic will go from strength to strength as the season progresses.

Key players will return, a pile of cash sits in the bank, the squad will adapt to the manager’s style and there is another opportunity to recruit in January.

And I realise these last few weeks I haven’t given much attention to the Champions League, but as far as group stages go, Feyenoord, Lazio and Atletico Madrid would be on the “kinder” side, if there is such a thing in that beast of a competition.

Last season I felt third place was very much up for grabs with Shakhtar, and while Celtic’s performances were admirable, they didn’t show nearly enough of a clinical edge. Can they do that this year? I doubt it, but third must be the minimum aim.

Neil Lennon saw off Lazio home and away in the Europa League four years ago, so it’s over to Brendan to repeat that remarkable feat.

Progression in Europe was the focus of his first interviews in June, and while that tone changed when he realised he wasn’t getting the players he wanted, this group will allow a young Celtic team to gain valuable experience at such a cut-throat level.

Rodgers is a more seasoned coach than when he departed in February 2019.

Some may wish him failure, but his only recourse is to keep winning to silence the doubters. And while there have been a few cringey moments down the years, the sight of him driving down the London Road in his Range Rover on Sunday emphatically raising his arm out of the window and blaring his horn as fans lined up to cheer him on was fantastic. Enjoy the international break.