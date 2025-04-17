Soccer: Plunkett and Shankill Juniors join forces at the Holland Cup

Two of Belfast’s leading grassroots football clubs will join forces this Easter to take on some of Europe’s top youth sides as Shankill Juniors FC and St Oliver Plunkett FC U13s prepare to compete in the renowned Holland Cup in the Netherlands.

The trip, taking place from April 17-21, is the culmination of a powerful cross-community initiative that has brought together players, coaches and families from both sides of the city in a spirit of unity, teamwork and shared ambition.

The idea was the brainchild of coaches Craig Fleck from Shankill Juniors FC and Barry Lowe from St Oliver Plunkett FC, who forged a friendship through football and believed the game could be a powerful vehicle to break down barriers and build lasting connections.

Determined that no young player would miss out due to financial barriers, the clubs launched an ambitious campaign to raise £34,000 to cover the full cost of taking 16 players and three coaches from each side to compete together on the international stage.

Over the past year, players, parents, and supporters from both clubs have come together to hit their fundraising target through bag-packing events, scratch card draws, bucket collections and ‘last man standing’ competitions, as well as the generous support of local businesses and community champions who played a vital role in making the trip possible.

Craig Fleck, Coach at Shankill Juniors FC U13s, said: “This started as a simple idea between two mates who coach football from different sides of the community, bringing our teams together for a shared experience that went beyond the game. What began as a chat has grown into something really special.

“Over the past year, players, parents and coaches from both clubs have come together in ways we never expected. Everyone played their part, from fundraising to organising events, to help make this dream a reality.

“But the real success has been the friendships that have formed. The boys have bonded on and off the pitch and the parents have built genuine friendships too. It shows how powerful football can be in breaking down barriers and bringing people together.

“The Holland Cup will be an incredible experience, but the true legacy of this project will be the lasting friendships and memories we’ve created. That’s what this is really all about.”

Young players Keenan Murray, Kylan Morrison, Ciaran McKee and Corey Caldwell and coaches Paul Caldwell and Damian Murray from Shankill Juniors FC and St Oliver Plunkett FC U13s

Held in Almere, just outside Amsterdam, the Holland Cup is regarded as one of Europe’s premier youth football tournaments, attracting top grassroots clubs from across the continent and beyond.

The tournament offers a high-intensity, professionally run competition, providing young players with the chance to test themselves against international opposition and shine on a global stage.

In preparation for the trip, players from both clubs have taken part in joint training sessions, friendly fixtures and community-led initiatives as they gear up for five days of elite competition against youth sides from around the world.

Barry Lowe, Coach at St Oliver Plunkett FC U13s, added: “From day one, we said this was about more than just football and that’s exactly what it’s become. It’s about bringing young people and their families together, building friendships and creating experiences these boys will carry with them for the rest of their lives.

“People who might never have crossed paths before are now standing shoulder to shoulder, cheering each other on. That’s the power of sport and it’s been amazing to witness.

“Now, we’ve got the incredible opportunity to travel to the Holland Cup, play against teams from across the world, experience new cultures and proudly represent our clubs and our city. It’s a huge moment for these players.

“The football will be competitive, the standard will be high, but just as important are the bonds that will continue to grow off the pitch. That’s what makes this trip so special.”