Soccer: Reds slump to another league defeat

LOST: The Reds are now 11 without a win over Larne

NIFL Premiership

Cliftonville 0

Larne 2

at Solitude

CLIFTONVILLE’s losing streak in the league extended to three successive games after they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Larne at Solitude on Saturday afternoon.

The game got off to an awful start when they trailed to an early own goal from Conor Barr and just before the half hour mark Tiarnan O’Connor doubled the Inver Reds advantage.

Although their second half performance was slightly better the Reds were unable to seriously test Rohan Ferguson as Larne comfortably secured all three points much to the frustration of Jim Magilton who lamented his side's poor start.

“It was a poor start and a really bad goal, followed up by another really bad goal against a quality side and an experienced side like Larne,” Magilton reflected.

“They don’t have to do an awful lot, in terms of being 2-0 up and the last questions have to be asked of us. In the second half, we had a bit of a go but not enough. The very least a Cliftonville fan expects of one of their players is to die in the shirt.

“We created one or two opportunities, Sean’s opportunity in the box and Eric’s is a great chance but overall, extremely disappointed. That is three games now where we haven’t been at the levels.”

Magilton made three changes from their last league outing, a 2-1 defeat to Portadown in late September.

Thomas Lavery made his comeback from injury in their Bet McLean Cup victory over Coagh United and came into the starting XI.

Rory Hale also returned after suspension ruled him out against the Ports and Adebayo Fapetu came into a changed midfield.

Jim Magilton cuts a frustrated figure on the touchline

The hosts got off to the worst possible start within the first three minutes when Mark Randall’s corner was attacked by Tomas Cosgrove and it appeared as though Conor Barr had the misfortune of turning the ball into his own net.

In a first half in which they struggled to create opportunities in the final third Cliftonville felt they should have had a penalty when Rory Hale whipped in a free kick and Shea Gordon went down with Mark Randall in close proximity, though referee Shane Andrews was unconvinced.

PJ Morrison came out to claim a hanging Randall cross and Harry Wilson did just enough to put Tiarnan O’Connor off after he latched onto a ball in behind the Cliftonville defence.

It went from bad to worse when Larne doubled their lead in the 27th minute. Sean Graham was able to clip in a cross unattended and Tiarnan O’Connor had the simplest of tasks to glance home from close range and make it 2-0.

The visitors should have extended the lead before the break, Matthew Lusty twisted and turned before smashing a shot goalwards that Morrison kept out to prevent any further damage before the interval.

Larne forced the first opportunity of the second period when Tiarnan O’Connor seized upon the loose ball, but Morrison made himself big to prevent the striker doubling his personal tally for the afternoon.

After a laboured hour Cliftonville began to show signs of life. Rory Hale’s corner was initially cleared before he sent in a high cross that substitute Sean Robertson failed to control for a volley, eventually Conor Barr set up Robertson whose shot failed to test Ferguson.

Kobei Moore had the chance to extend his side's lead after fellow substitute Benji Magee picked him out with a diagonal pass though his shot was scrambled behind at the expense of a corner.

Cliftonville’s best opportunity came when Eric McWoods' shot from the edge of the box was blocked by Matthew Ridley, play was recycled and Sean Robertson’s cross from the right was headed over by McWoods.

Thereafter the visitors were able to see out the remainder of proceedings to extend their unbeaten league run against Cliftonville to 11-games since their last defeat on New Years Day 2023.

CLIFTONVILLE: Morrison, Keaney, Casey, Lavery, Barr, Wilson, Gordon (Sheridan 72’), Fapetu (Robertson 40’), Glynn (McWoods 46’), Hale, Gormley (Falls 72’).



LARNE: Ferguson, Ridley, Donnelly, Gallagher, McKendry (Miller 61’), Randall (Magee 61’), O’Connor (Moore 68’), Graham, Cosgrove, Bent (Simpson 90’), Lusty (O’Neill 68’).

REFEREE: Shane Andrews