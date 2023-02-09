Soccer: Scintillating form continues as Celtic march into cup action

IF the Bhoys keep up this run of scintillating form, then they are more than capable of surpassing the highest top-flight points haul of 106, which was set by Brendan Rodgers’ treble winners in 2016-17.

There are 13 Premiership games remaining and Ange Postecoglou’s men are sitting on 70 points, so it’ll require near perfection until the end of the season to achieve such a feat.

But Celtic have been making light work of their adversaries of late. Even when they’ve put in a lacklustre performance, such as the 2-2 draw at Ibrox last month, they still can’t be beaten.

Is Michael Beale right – that the Australian is a lucky manager who has had millions to splash on a title-winning outfit?

Of course he isn’t. Well, at least not in the way that he was insinuating.

Yes, Celtic have the greatest resources in Scotland and have been very active in the last several transfer windows.

However, the reasons behind this aren’t down to luck – the club is a financially very tight ship.

If one was to examine outgoings versus incomings during Postecoglou’s tenure, they’d find that Celtic are sitting on a small profit.

The board never spend beyond their means, unlike Rangers who have a long history of wasting cash that they don’t have.

It was a smarmy attempt by the Englishman to belittle how well Celtic are doing.

Were Beale and Steven Gerrard ‘lucky’ to have been able to massively increase Rangers’ wage bill in a bid to stop 10 in a row?

He’ll try all sorts to stir the pot ahead of the cup final in a few weeks, so keep an eye on what’s said in the media in the build-up. But before that, there’s more league business to attend to.

Sunday saw the Hoops breeze past St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park, winning 4-1 with goals coming from an Andrew Considine OG, Kyogo, Aaron Mooy and David Turnbull.

It has been a joy to watch Mooy of late, and on current form, he is the club’s best midfielder.

A few eyebrows were raised when he was signed on a free last summer, but the manager knew what he was getting, and it’s a certainty that he’ll stay beyond his one-year deal.

Kyogo has been a fan favourite from virtually his first game and is on such a hot streak that nobody could oust him from the role of number one striker. This is part of the reason Giorgos Giakoumakis headed for America to sign for Atlanta United (although that isn’t 100 per cent official just yet).

The Japanese forward has 22 goals in 32 games this season and is on course to hit 30 and more.

Postecoglou said after the victory: “The conditions weren’t easy, particularly the pitch.

“We had to overcome that and not steer too far away from our football. We did that and because of the nature of the game, and the pitch, we had to defend and I thought we did that really well too which was good to see and we scored four good goals.

“With every performance I think we're just getting a little bit stronger and we've got a really strong squad.”

It should also be noted that there are only eight games left until the split. Of those matches, just three will be away, putting the Celts in pole position to retain the title.

The Hoops’ form at Celtic Park domestically under Postecoglou has been exceptional and it is now over two years since they lost a league match at Parkhead. That came against St Mirren when Neil Lennon was in charge.

With such a settled squad and a host of players at the top of their game, there are those who just can’t get a look-in.

Take for example Yosuke Ideguchi, who’s in negotiations to return home to join Avispa Fukuoka on loan. He was signed alongside Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda last January, but injuries and a strong midfield have curtailed his opportunities.

His only start came against Alloa in the Scottish Cup and he was forced to go off following a horrendous challenge from Mouhamed Niang, which resulted in a yellow card, but the SFA later upgraded it to red.

The Japanese transfer window remains open until April 24 and he’ll likely be keen to get back home.

Such a move would do him the world of good, he can regain his fitness and confidence with regular football. And who knows, maybe he could return a revitalised player.

After all, his deal with Celtic runs until 2026, but in reality, it’s likely that he’ll never turn out for the Bhoys again.

It’s scary to think that Vasilis Barkas, Albian Ajeti, Mikey Johnston, Osaze Urhoghide, Ismaila Soro and Liam Shaw will return to the club in the summer.

There’s enough deadwood there to keep your house warm for the rest of the year, but that’s something to worry about for another day.

Giorgos Giakoumakis has joined Atlanta United on a permanent transfer.



Everyone at #CelticFC thanks Giorgos for his efforts for the Club and wishes him good luck in Atlanta 🍀 pic.twitter.com/ZEsg09Rcus — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 8, 2023

It’s another cup assignment this weekend as St Mirren come to town on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

I’m still one for giving fringe players more game time in the earlier stages of these tournaments, so perhaps Hyeongyu Oh will be handed his first start along with Tomoki Iwata.

Supporters are always eager to see how the new lads will get on, and so long as they’re lining up with experienced players, then they should do fine.

In closing, another manager has been giving his Marsching orders in the English Premier League.

Leeds have sacked their American head coach, with rumours circulating that Ange is on a list of potential replacements.

Funnily enough, Jesse Marsch was sounded out for the Celtic job after Lennon was sacked but wasn’t interested. He lasted less than 12 months at Elland Road.

Despite its riches, that league, and the majority of the clubs in it, aren’t anywhere near the stature they think they are.

Managers get hired, have players bought for them, go on a bad run then get the boot. Rinse and repeat.

In all matters football, Postecoglou is in charge of everything at Celtic – and that’s how it should remain. The board should never give him a reason to want to leave.