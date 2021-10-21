South Belfast constituency changes to go out to consultation

REDRAW: Under the latest proposals, the Belfast South constituency will be renamed Belfast South and Mid-Down

ELECTORAL boundaries in South Belfast are set to change under proposals which will see the constituency renamed Belfast South and Mid-Down.



The proposals from the Boundary Commission will now go out to consultation before the final report is published.

Under the latest proposals the number of eligible electors in the constituency will rise to 71,978 from the current 70,134.

The wards of Cregagh, Hillfoot, Merok and Woodstock are set to move to the Belfast East constituency while the ward of Falls, which is split between Belfast South and Belfast West, is set to be aligned within Belfast West.

Meanwhile, the wards of Belvoir, Blackstaff, Carryduff East, Central and Knockbracken are set to come under the new Belfast South and Mid-Down constituency.

The whole ward of Drumbo would therefore transferred from Lagan Valley to Belfast South along with the wards of Moneyreagh and Saintfield, which are set to be transferred from Strangford to the new constituency.

If approved, the changes are set to be published in the final report in 2023.