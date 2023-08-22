Donation a boost for local karate club

KARATE: James Brunton, instructor, with Stephen Clarke and a young member of the karate club

A SOUTH Belfast karate club has expressed its gratitude after a £300 donation enabled them to host a recent competition.

The Wado-Kai Kan Karate Club in Elmwood Avenue received the funding from Energia Group, the parent company of Power NI, after being nominated by Energia Group employee Stephen Clarke.

The donation was made as part of Engeria's charitable ‘Helping Hands’ initiative.

The money was used by club coaches to help cover the costs associated with hosting and promoting the recent Brunton Cup competition.

The tournament was staged at the club premises in All Souls Church.

James Brunton, an instructor at Wado-Kai Kan Karate, welcomed the funding from the Helping Hands programme, saying it has allowed the sport’s benefits to be shared with more people.

“This £300 donation from Energia Group has enabled the club to stage a competition for our younger members,” he said. “Competitions like these are vital to the development and progression of members and without the support of local companies like Energia Group we wouldn’t be able to facilitate them.”

Stephen Clarke – the Energia Group employee who nominated Wado-Kai Kan Karate Club for funding – added: “It is great to work for an organisation like Energia Group that is so generous to grassroots clubs and organisations throughout Northern Ireland.

“As an employee, it is great to be able to source much-needed funding for a deserving club like Wado-Kai Kan. The £300 from Energia Group has gone towards the running costs of a youth karate competition which, I know, has aided the enjoyment, wellbeing, and confidence of younger members at the club.”