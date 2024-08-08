Financial help needed for businesses affected by racist violence, SoS told

SOUTH Belfast political representatives, business people and members of ethnic minority communities affected by racist attacks and violence have met with British Secretary of State Hilary Benn.

The meeting at Belfast City Hall on Wednesday was hosted by Lord Mayor Micky Murray.

It also included Fleur Anderson MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Northern Ireland Office.

South Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey called on the British government to provide urgent financial support for businesses and additional resources for police to deal with the disorder.

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Hargey said: “Today’s meeting with the British Secretary of State Hilary Benn was an opportunity to press upon him the urgent need to support businesses damaged by racist violence.

“Some business owners and their workers have had their livelihoods pulled from beneath them with shops burnt out or severely damaged.

"These businesses are in dire need of financial support to ensure they can continue to operate and be a vibrant hub for local people.

“I also told the British Secretary of State that the PSNI urgently needs additional resources to deal with sporadic racist violence.

“It is important that police have every tool available to protect life and property, and to bring those responsible for this reprehensible racist behaviour to justice.

“Robust action is desperately needed in the form of arrests and evidence gathering to bring these thugs before the courts.

“I also raised the importance of all-island collaboration between the PSNI and An Garda Síochána to ensure we use every avenue possible to deal with this violence.

“Racist disorder is not welcome in or reflective of Belfast and our people. All hate, discrimination, racism and intimidation must be eradicated from our society.

“Sinn Féin will continue to press the British government to support our minority communities and the police.”