Defibrillator available for emergency use in Specsavers Park Centre

Defibrillators and the importance of having them installed and easily available in public and community spaces has been highlighted following Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen’s sudden cardiac arrest during the Euros football match in Copenhagen.



The team at Specsavers in Park Centre want local people who are shopping, or who live or work close by, to know that there is a portable defibrillator installed inside the Specsavers store. In an emergency it can be accessed by anyone in the Park Centre complex or surrounding area.



Optometry director Matthew McKenny explains: "We entered two relay teams in the most recent Belfast Marathon to raise enough cash to purchase an AED (automated external defibrillator) and one has now been installed inside our store.



"Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillators have saved many lives and it’s important that people know about CPR, portable defibrillators and how to access them.

"To make the difference between life and death you need to be three minutes from the nearest defibrillator so it’s important that they are available in as many shops, centres, schools and workplaces as possible.



"What happened in Copenhagen shocked football fans and viewers around the world. Following the speedy reaction of medics pitch side and ongoing treatment in hospital, everyone is relieved that Christian is on the road to recovery.



"Our defibrillator is wall-mounted in our customer retail zone to be easily accessible to anyone who needs it in an emergency.



"Several members of our team have completed first aid training which includes CPR and utilising an AED."