Specsavers Park Centre sponsors St James' Swifts ladies' football team

ST JAMES’ SWIFTS ladies’ football team in West Belfast are delighted to have received brand-new football kits from their local opticians, Specsavers Park Centre.

In additional to the new team kits, Specsavers Park Centre will also be providing the team with free eye tests and contact lens assessments during the club’s training season, helping to support and encourage the continued growth of women’s football in the area.

The store previously provided support to St James Swifts 2010 boys’ team and are keen to extend their support to female members of the club. St James’ Swifts Ladies’ Football Club, founded in 2017, was initially established to address local antisocial issues through community engagement. Now a prominent club in the local area, the club has grown from strength to strength, becoming an integral part of promoting women’s participation in football within the local community. The team now competes in the Northern Ireland Women’s Football Association (NIWFA) leagues.

Matthew McKenny, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Park Centre, said: “As a locally owned business, it’s very important to us at Specsavers Park Centre to support and invest in our local community.

“As a long-standing club in the local area which we have supported in previous years, it seemed like the perfect fit. We are particularly keen to support St James’ Swifts Ladies’ Football Club as we are impressed by their commitment in making football accessible to all, catering to players with physical, sensory and intellectual disabilities. We are proud to be able to support them where we can in helping these women grow in both their confidence and ability.”

The St James’ Ladies Football Club has grown steadily in recent years, and this backing from a well-known local business provides a welcome boost to their resources and morale. Committee Chair Jodie Templeton said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Specsavers Park Centre for their support and generosity in sponsoring us with our brand-new football kits, which have already helped to boost morale amongst our players. Having new kits not only brings a sense of unity to the team, but it also shows our players that the local community believes in them and wants to see them succeed.”

This sponsorship underscores Specsavers Park Centre’s ongoing commitment to investing in the health, wellbeing, and development of local communities across Northern Ireland. They were recently awarded the Doug Perkins Medal in recognition of their ongoing support for helping to tackle homelessness in Northern Ireland through their work with the Simon Community. Last month, they announced a new partnership with Belfast and Lisburn’s Women’s Aid, further strengthening their commitment to the local community.



To book an eye test visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/parkcentre