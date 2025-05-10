Specsavers Park Centre supports Little Heroes at Children's Hospital

SPECSAVERS Park Centre has joined forces with local charity Little Heroes to support its Easter Giving campaign, which helps to bring comfort to children undergoing treatment at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The campaign, fronted by Olympic Gold Medalist and charity ambassador Rhys McClenaghan, encouraged people across Northern Ireland to donate new items such as toiletries, toys, and comfort essentials to children in the hospital and their families during the Easter season. The donations will provide much-needed support during a difficult and stressful time and are items that are needed at the hospital all year long.

Specsavers Park Centre set up an in-store collection point where locals and customers could deliver donations, dropping off their contributions at the Giant Easter Basket in the Mall of the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Mattthew McKenny, Ophthalmic Director at Specsavers Park Centre said: “As a locally owned and run business we’re proud to be part of a community that looks after its own – especially children and families going through difficult times. Our colleagues at Specsavers Park Centre and customers have rallied together to contribute towards the Easter Giving Campaign to help.

Matthew continues: “The Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children is only around the corner from us, so this cause feels very close to home and we’re glad that we were able to make a small contribution towards this wider campaign.”

Aoife Hunter, Head of Marketing and Commun-ications at Little Heroes said: “We’re extremely grateful to Specsavers Park Centre for their Donation to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. Every donation, big or small, helps us wrap families in warmth and support when they need it most. Let’s make this Easter truly special for our Little Heroes!”

This sponsorship underscores Specsavers Park Centre’s ongoing commitment to investing in the health, wellbeing, and development of local communities across Northern Ireland. They were recently awarded the Doug Perkins Medal in recognition for their ongoing support for helping to tackle homelessness in Northern Ireland for their work with Simon Community. They recently announced a new partnership with Belfast & Lisburn’s Women’s Aid, further strengthening their commitment to the local community.

For more information about the campaign visit littleheroesni.org

To learn book an eye test visit: http://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/parkcentre.