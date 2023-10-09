Spooktacular nights at Crumlin Road Gaol

CRUMLIN Road Gaol has a number of spooktacular Halloween offerings with several events which will inspire young ghost hunters and chill you to your bones.

The first experience on offer is the Pumpkin Patch Extravaganza which runs from 14 to 30 October at £15 per person (£13 without a pumpkin). After experiencing the haunted old prison children can dust off the cobwebs by visiting the pumpkin patch and visit family favourite farm animals before experiencing the Live Interactive Halloween Musicals where London’s West End comes to North Belfast.



The Spooktacular Jail Tour

Kids will start their Halloween Spooktacular with our child friendly spooky tour around Crumlin Road Jail with a welcome from Anna our Friendly Witch, before moving through the Tunnel Area, to the Jail Circle and along down C Wing, meeting some of our friendly Ghost and Ghouls along the way. History and Halloween will combine to give you the ultimate spooky experience for kids.



The Pumpkin Patch

Grab your wheelbarrow and get on the hunt for the Perfect Pumpkin! The gaol’s gardens are bursting with bright orange pumpkins waiting to be picked!

The Petting Farm

The Petting Farm offers a traditional farm experience, providing interactive fun with a range of farm yard animals including Larry the Llama, Lexi the miniature cow and Pappa the pig with opportunities for children to feed, touch and hold the animals.

For the Live Interactive Halloween Musicals there are two on show:



The Witches are back!

Join Winifred, Mary and Sarah for another frighteningly fun romp this year! RPNI Events LTD are thrilled to be bringing back their popular “Hocus Pocus Spooktacular” for another Halloween season of spellbinding song and dance!

The Sanderson Sisters need to make their Hocus Pocus Party Potion to stay young and beautiful, will you be on the ingredients list?! Come and be enchanted!



Beetlejuice

Lydia has just lost her mum and life is strange and unusual. Things get even more strange and unusual when she moves into a house haunted by two annoyingly positive ghosts and one mean, green Demon!

Will they learn to get along and ‘live’ in harmony? With iconic Harry Belafonte songs and hits from the Broadway musical, this quirky show is filled with laughter, fun and plenty of death.