Dive into spooky Belfast film first at Templemore Baths

JOIN us at Templemore Baths for a night of spooky cinema and history, an international film premiere in Belfast. This film premiere takes place in the atmospheric, industrial setting of the island’s last remaining Victorian bathhouse.

Attendees will be the first audiences in either Ireland or the UK to see “The Sudbury Devil” on the big screen!

Written and directed by US film-maker, Andrew Rakich and produced by Atun-Shei Films, The Sudbury Devil has been described as 'historical horror done right.' An immersive, detail focused film that captures the intrigue of vast, "New World" America and the world of the 17th Century. Two Puritan witch-hunters travel to a small Massachuettes town to investigate rumours of devil worship but the ungodly forces they unleash transforms them.

Recently redeveloped and reopened, Templemore Baths has a smattering of the macabre in its own story too. From sad tales of mysterious deaths heard within its own coroners court to its role in the very real horror of the Belfast Blitz. The site includes a heritage space recounting industrial and leisure life in Belfast. Ticket price also includes access to a self-guided tour of the space.

the island’s last remaining Victorian bathhouse

Tickets available here for the Halloween night spookfest.



Guided tours of the Baths are run multiple times a week and can be

booked online via visiteastside.com/events









