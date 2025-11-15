PÁIRC Nua Chollan on the Stewartstown Road is set to benefit from significant upgrades that will increase sporting facilities at the park.

Funding has been secured for a revamp of the park, which will include the provision of the first ever hurling and handball wall in a Belfast City Council park, as well as the inclusion of a 3x3 basketball court with full adjustable size nets.

Speaking about the upgrades, Sinn Féin Councillor Caoimhín McCann said: “I am delighted to be able to deliver these upgrades for Páirc Nua Chollan, which sits in the heart of our community

“From the design phase of these upgrades, we were very keen to reflect the growing nature of handball, hurling and camogie, and give our young Gaels a space to perfect their skills.

“The fact that this will be the first ever hurling and handball wall in a Council park will be a game-changer for the area, hopefully attracting players from across the city and beyond – aiding us in further populating the park with families, players and our local residents.

“The inclusion of a basketball court also highlights ours, and Belfast City Council’s commitment to supporting minority sports, and with basketball being the fastest growing sport on the island, the new court will be an attraction now and well into the future.

“With the funding now secure, council officers can now move to the next stage and we hope to have contractors on site by the end of 2026, and work completed by around March 2027.

“The park as a whole has brought real benefit to the Colin area, and these further upgrades will only make it a hotspot for residents and families

“This is great news and investment for the Colin area.”