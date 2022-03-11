Springfield Avenue recycling centre reopens to motorists

SINN Féin Councillor Claire Canavan has welcomed plans to allow cars access to the Springfield Avenue Civic Amenity site later this week.



During the pandemic, access to the site has been restricted to pedestrians only to facilitate social distancing at the site with motorists encouraged to park nearby.



Welcoming the news, Cllr Claire Canavan said: “During the pandemic only pedestrians were able to access the site.



“I have been pushing for the site to be reopened to traffic given that all of the Covid-19 restrictions have eased.



“This will make it much easier for residents to dispose of their waste.



“People should continue to exercise patience and caution when visiting the site and follow traffic management controls to ensure the safety of staff and other site users at all times.”

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “We continue to review our operations at Springfield Civic Amenity Site. This includes reintroducing vehicle access to the site in a safe and controlled manner. Updates to operations at the site will be communicated on our website and social media channels.”



A number of items can be recycled at the site including general waste and black bag waste, glass bottles and jars, paper, tins, cans and textiles. However, it is not currently possible to dispose of cardboard, scrap metal or green waste at the site.



The site at Springfield Avenue will be open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5:30pm with the last admission at 5:15pm. The site will also be open from 9am to 5pm on a Saturday and 12pm to 5pm on a Sunday with the last admission at 4:45pm.