New era as Springfield Dam and Park set to open this Monday

WORTH THE WAIT: Cllr Claire Canavan looks over the new park at Springfield Dam ahead of its opening on Monday

Springfield Dam has been turned into a “fantastic community amenity” ahead of its opening on Monday, according to a Falls councillor.

Sinn Féin’s Claire Canavan was privy to an exclusive tour of the Dam and Park before it opens to the public on December 21.

Speaking afterwards she said: “This asset, which is right on our doorstep, has been turned into a fantastic community amenity.

"Local residents will soon to be able to take a stroll around it and take in the beautiful views, particularly from the bridge, to fish from the viewing platforms or to take advantage of it being a cycle route,” she said.

The £1.2 million construction project will have new pedestrian walkways and a cycle bridge across the Dam, outdoor classroom for schools and viewing platforms.

“We have been working on this for many years so it is brilliant to see it nearing completion, it will be worth the wait.”