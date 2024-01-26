SSE Airtricity reduce electricity price by 6.3 per cent

SSE Airtricity – the second largest electricity supplier in the North – has announced a price decrease of 6.3 per cent for their electricity customers.

This decrease will be effective from 1 March 2024 and will see around £79 savings a year for a typical customer with a standard rate credit meter and around £77 savings a year for a typical customer with a standard rate keypad meter.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council, said: “This price decrease is a step in the right direction, given the cost of living pressures many households in Northern Ireland continue to experience.

“However, while this announcement will mean a second reduction for SSE Airtricity customers in six months, electricity prices remain significantly higher than the pre-pandemic norm.

“Now that there is some change in electricity prices, we encourage consumers to use our free online Energy Price Comparison Tool to check that they are on the best deal or if they could save money by switching supplier, billing method or tariff.

“We also urge anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or top-up their meters to contact their supplier directly for help and support."