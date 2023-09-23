St Comgall's rebirth to be showcased during Good Relations Week

THE story of St Comgall's from dereliction to transformation will be told in an event this week to mark Good Relations Week.

The event will take place on Thursday, September 21 at 1pm in St Comgall's, Divis Street.

The event will explore the lessons learned from the long journey of the transformation of St Comgall’s which began with Eileen Howell’s vision over 20 years ago.

The derelict school building in Divis Street was transformed into a site of community excellence, acting as a gateway to the city centre and West Belfast and opening up new possibilities for the area.

At St Comgall's, Eileen's shining vision becomes a reality: A New look at the Cinema and Unionism.

St. Comgall’s/Ionad Eileen Howell in Divis St. was opened last week. In honour and memory of Eileen the refurbished building is being named after her.

https://t.co/6CINdkC5SJ pic.twitter.com/ACwR91967G — Gerry Adams (@GerryAdamsSF) June 26, 2023

The event will see Gerry McConville from Falls Community Council in conversation with William Mitchell from Active for Community Transition (ACT) initiative.

William was imprisoned in the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) compounds of Long Kesh in 1975, aged 17.

During his time in Compound 21 he studied for his O'Levels gained a coaching badge in athletics and studied The Open University Community Education course ‘Health Choices’.

After his release in 1987 he became involved in youth and community work with communities across the Shankill and Falls.

The speakers will discuss the current challenges facing good relations work, against the background of the present testing climate for the sector.