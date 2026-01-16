St Dominic’s, Belfast 1-08

Gaelcholáiste Dhoire 0-08

St Dominic’s have built on last year’s camogie success by claiming another stunning Ulster title, this time at the Senior age grade. Eleven of the starting team had collected All-Ireland medals last March and this experience stood to the girls in good stead in a tense encounter in Lavey on a blistering cold Wednesday night.

St Dominic’s met Gaelcholáiste Dhoire in the final, a first final at this grade for both teams. St Dominic’s have been competing in this competition for three years while the Dungiven outfit moved up following their Rosina McManus win last year. When the two met in the group stages Dungiven came away with the points, however, the Falls Road girls were a different outfit in the decider.

Gaelcholáiste Dhoire got the better start converting a free within the first couple of minutes, however, St Dominic’s replied with a well-taken point from Erin Kelly (Loch Mór Dál gCais). St Dominic’s conceded two more frees, but were able to stay in touch thanks to a point from Maeve Devlin (St Paul’s).

Heavy underfoot conditions, coupled with torrential rain, made for lots of good play with minimal conversions on the scoreboard. It was only in the last ten minutes of the opening half that St Dominic’s kicked into gear, and with two points from Clíona McGinley (St Enda’s), and a further 1-01 from captain Maeve Devlin, St Dominic’s led at the break by 1-05 to 0-04.

In the second half St Dominic’s were playing against the breeze and had to contend with sustained pressure from the Derry school, who were able to get back to within a point (1-06 - 0-08) with ten minutes to go. Sléach Neill’s Niamh Nig Uiginn and Deirbhile Ní Mhealláin were particularly dangerous for the Gaelscoil with the centre-back contributing six of Dungiven’s eight points over the hour.

Ulster Schools’ representative Fiona Devlin presents Amelie Annett with the Player of the Match trophy

Despite the pressure the St Dominic’s full-back line was resolute, and with strong runs forward from the half-back line, as well as midfielder Amelie Annett (Lámh Dhearg), St Dominic’s pushed on with a point from wing forward Aoife Fitzsimons (Lámh Dhearg) and two more from Maeve Devlin, to run out eventual winners by 1-08 to 0-08.

Amelie Annett was recognised with the player of the match award, and captain Maeve Devlin collected the Senior Medallion Shield from Ulster Schools’ representative Fiona Devlin. The girls now look forward to a senior All-Ireland Quarter Final against the Dublin champions Castleknock Community College.