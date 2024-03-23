A latte coffee on training menu at St Gerard's school

STUDENTS at St Gerard's School on the Blacks Road have been Javan a great time with the launch of the school's coffee cart.

Last Friday saw the launch of the coffee cart which will be open for students and staff three times a week, staffed by students who go to the school and will be open at breakfast and lunch times.

The school bought the cart with the aim to give some of the older students work experience to develop employability skills and help them transfer the skills they learn into the outside when they leave education.

Students on the day were involved in the making of the coffees as well as buns and other snacks and learning vital skills including making the drinks, catering hygiene and handling money and sorting out change.

The Andersonstown News also managed to sample some of the coffee on offer and can conclude that it was brew-tiful.