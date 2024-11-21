St James' community remembers Paddy Brady on his 40th anniversary

TOGETHER: Mary Brady and daughters Patricia and Frances, the extended Brady family, Danny Morrison, Gerry McCabe and members of the Brady/Liggett Sinn Féin Cumann

A LARGE crowd gathered on Saturday at the St James’ Republican Garden to remember Paddy Brady, on the fortieth anniversary of the Sinn Féin member’s murder by the UFF.

The event was organised by members of the Brady/Liggett Sinn Féin Cumann and the Commemoration Committee. Liam Shannon chaired the event.

The Brady clan at the commemoration

Paddy’s daughter Frances made an emotional speech about the happy times she and her sister Patricia shared with their father before they were robbed of him. Danny Morrison was the man speaker. He talked about Paddy in his early days and the difficult times that the family lived through. He had the crowd laughing about Paddy and Mary’s early courtship. Danny also paid tribute to Paddy’s community work, his support for republic prisoners and his commitment to removing the British presence in Ireland.

Frances makes an emotional speech

Gerry McCabe played the music during the commemoration and closed proceedings with ‘The Lonely Banna Strand’, Paddy’s favourite song, as a picture of Paddy and a bouquet of flowers were presented to Paddy’s wife Mary.

Liam Shannon opens proceedings

Forty years after Paddy Brady was murdered, the Brady family, the people of St James’ and the republican community still keep his memory alive.

Danny Morrison was the main speaker

The Brady/Liggett Sinn Féin Cumann would like to thank Paddy’s wife Mary, his daughters Patricia and Frances, the extended Brady family, the people of St James’ and the wider republican community for making the event a fitting tribute to a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.