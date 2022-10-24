St Louise's pupil Kate-Rose shines at Speakers for Schools event

SPEAKER: St Louise's Year 14 pupil Katie-Rose Rodgers was invited to share her experience at Stormont

ST Louise's Comprehensive College Year 14 student Katie-Rose Rodgers has taken part in a Speakers for Schools event at Parliament Buildings.

The event, hosted by Connie Egan MLA, celebrated the very successful first year of Speakers for Schools in the North of Ireland.

Speakers for Schools provides Virtual Work Experience for students with companies from across the UK, allowing students to connect with hundreds of employers they would not normally be able to access via the traditional work experience route.

Katie-Rose was part of a six-person panel made up of employers, teachers and students who participated in a Q and A session during the event.

The panel shared their very positive experience with Speakers for Schools and gave advice to other schools, students and employers who would like to get involved.

St Louise's Assistant Principal Fiona Morgan said: "Katie-Rose spoke eloquently about her virtual work experience in Creative Arts which allowed her to connect with industry professionals who perform on stage and behind the scenes.

"This virtual work experience was an extremely positive experience for Katie-Rose, giving her the confidence to pursue her dream of studying for a Performing Arts degree."