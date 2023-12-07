St Louise's student Tierna sets her sights on a pathway to Pharmacy

A ST Louise’s Upper Sixth student has set her sights on a career in Pharmacy after graduating from a weeklong intensive course at Queen’s University.



Tierna Quinn (18) was accepted on to the Pathway Opportunity Programme at Queen’s in June and graduated last week.



She said she would do the course all over again and would recommend it to any other sixth former to help them with their future plans.



“My Head of Year told me to apply for the Pathway course at Queen’s as I want to get into Pharmacy,” said Tierna.



“The course lasted five days in June and it was pretty intensive and difficult at times, but you were treated like a university student. We were also staying for the week in the halls of residence and at night when you went back to the room you had to go through the information from the lectures that you had been in that day so it was pretty full on but really enjoyable.



“You also had the chance to chat and relax with other students at night and play ping-pong, so it illustrated to me that with working hard you could also play hard.

Tierna Quinn addressing the audience during the graduation ceremony last week

“I’ve met so many friends from it, not only from the Pharmacy Pathway but other courses were taking place as well during the same week, so it was great to be mixing with young people from around the country who were maybe doing the Medicine Pathway or the Law Pathway.”



Tierna – who works part-time at Cooper’s Chemist in Andersonstown – had to attend various lectures throughout the five days and then sat an exam at the end of the week. Out of the 300 students who took part, she was one of two who were chosen to make a speech during last week’s graduation.



Proud mum Paula said the week at Queen’s University was “such an opportunity” for her daughter.



“Because she took part in the Pathways course she is guaranteed an interview for Queen’s University, she’s guaranteed a grade reduction from AAB to ABB, and she’s guaranteed £1,000 if she starts at Queen’s.



“It has given her so much confidence. I couldn’t recommend it enough to other sixth formers.”