St Mary's takes ownership of Trench House bell

NEW SURROUNDINGS: Professor Peter Finn with Ray Loughran and Barbara Kennedy and the old Trench House bell

ST Mary’s University College has taken ownership of a former Trench House bell to add to the collection of artefacts it holds which are connected to its rich history.

West Belfast residents Ray Loughran and his sister Barbara Kennedy met up with the College Principal, Professor Peter Finn, to hand over a bell which rang at the start and end of classes at St Joseph’s College, Trench House on the Stewartstown Road during the 1960s and 1970s.

Trench House was the male teacher training college which amalgamated with St Mary's on the Falls Road in the 1980s.

The connection of Ray and Barbara to St Joseph’s is their late mother Rosemary Loughran who was a member of the catering staff there. Rosemary took possession of the bell at a time when it was damaged and passed it to Ray. He in turn used it to entertain dozens of West Belfast families each year in the days leading up to Christmas, ringing the bell to announce the arrival of Santa Claus to young children.

St Mary's College Principal Professor Peter Finn enjoyed an entertaining conversation over lunch with Ray and Barbara about the life and times of the former St Jospeh’s College and the staff who worked there before it was amalgamated with St Mary’s.

In addition to the bell, Ray and Barbara supplied the college with a photograph of some college support staff in the company of Fr Michael Dallat (Principal of St Joseph’s at the time) and Bishop Cathal Daly.

Professor Peter Finn said: “It is very important for us to retain memories and memorabilia of the Trench House community, as it is part of the identity of St Mary’s University College on the Falls Road today. "