St Mary's University and Queen's partnership to shape the future of higher education

QUEEN'S University Belfast and St Mary's University College on the Falls Road have today officially renewed their longstanding academic partnership, marking a new era of collaboration that promises to shape the future of higher education in the North.

The event at St Mary’s University College, a Catholic-based institution offering professional teacher education and integrated liberal arts, saw over 350 attendees from both institutions, students, community leaders and political leaders come together to witness and celebrate the renewed partnership.

Professor Peter Finn KSG, Principal of St Mary’s University College, said: "St Mary’s was founded 125 years ago, and for 77 years there has been an association with Queen’s. Over time, collaboration between the institutions has developed, and we are now at the point of an agreement on a comprehensive partnership. The foundation of the partnership is a shared commitment to the values of trust, transparency, and mutual respect. We believe the agreement will make a lasting impact on each institution, our students, and the wider community.”

Today's agreement outlines a shared strategic vision focused on academic integration, mutual trust, and a commitment to providing a holistic student experience. The partnership will see both institutions collaborate on enhancing academic programmes, investing in staff development, and providing innovative learning opportunities for students.

Speaking at the event, Professor Sir Ian Greer, President and Vice-Chancellor at Queen’s University Belfast, said: “This is an important milestone not only for Queen’s University but for the broader educational landscape of Northern Ireland. The renewed partnership with St Mary’s University College reflects our shared commitment to academic excellence, inclusivity, and innovation. Together, we are paving the way for a future where higher education is accessible to all and continues to empower students, staff, and communities alike. This partnership will have a profound and lasting impact, and we are proud to be part of it."

“This partnership is all about making things better for our student body,” says Prof Ian Greer, VC at @QUBelfast while addressing event to unveil new partnership with @StMarys_Belfast @ATownNews pic.twitter.com/FVjyTLfbBY — Máirtín Ó Muilleoir (@newbelfast) January 16, 2025

Both Queen’s and St Mary’s have expressed their commitment to community outreach and widening participation in higher education, ensuring that education remains a fundamental right for all. As part of the agreement, the institutions will continue their joint efforts in transforming lives through the power of education and inclusivity.

Recent graduate Ally Magee commented: “It is great that St Mary’s is a part of Queen’s University, which gives access to the facilities of both campuses, such as the McClay Library and the PEC (Queen’s Sport). We also graduate with a degree from Queen’s which is part of the Russell Group.”

This renewed partnership represents a pivotal moment for both Queen’s University Belfast and St Mary’s University College as they work together to create a shared vision for the future of higher education in the North of Ireland.