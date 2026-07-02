ST Patrick’s Primary School principal Margaret Neeson has announced her retirement, marking the close of nine years of dedicated leadership within the local school community.

In a message to parents and carers at the New Lodge primary, Margaret described her decision as one made with “mixed emotions,” reflecting on a role she said has been “the highlight of my career.”

During her tenure, she has played a central role in the development of the school, strengthening partnerships across pupils, staff, families and the wider parish. Margaret said she is “incredibly proud” of all that has been achieved together.

“I will always cherish the memories of watching our children grow, learn, and succeed. I am deeply grateful for the trust, partnership and support shown to me throughout my time here,” she said.

Margaret also paid tribute to the school’s families, past and present.

“We have been through many happy times together and I have always been grateful for your ongoing support and trust,” she added.

The school community has already come together to mark Margaret’s contribution with a special assembly, attended by pupils, staff, families and the wider school community.

The event featured songs and poems from across the school and was described as a very moving and personal celebration of her leadership and impact.

Highlighting the strength of the school’s team, she praised both staff and governors.

“Not many principals have the experience of having an entire staff team that they love working with. Our staff work extremely hard to give the best they can to all our children. They make it a joy to come into work each day and I will miss this extended family.”



St Patrick’s Primary School, guided by its ethos ‘Dream, Believe, Achieve’ continues to place strong emphasis on collaboration between school, families and parish to support pupils and the wider community.

The Board of Governors has confirmed that Mrs Lennon will take up the role of Principal following Margaret’s retirement. Mrs Neeson expressed confidence in the appointment:

“We can look to the future with optimism and confidence under her outstanding leadership.”

As part of her lasting legacy, Mrs Neeson also oversaw the development of a special school garden, created as a shared space for reflection, learning and wellbeing. The garden includes a reading circle, a wildflower area, sensory planting, and a dedicated ‘of Reflection’ space where members of the school community can say a prayer or take time to reflect.

The school community continues to celebrate Margaret Neeson’s contribution as pupils, staff and families prepare to wish her well in her retirement.