BELFAST'S Eighties favourites St Vitus Dance are back with a new single and a reunion gig lined up in the city later this month.



Hot on the heels of news of the release of Get Along, the band have also announced details of their appearance at The Pavilion bar on Saturday February 26.

The lads who left Belfast’s sunny shores for Liverpool in 1987, only to release the critically acclaimed ‘Love Me, Love My Dogma’ album, are headlining an “alternative side of the eighties” night at the Ormeau Road venue.



Marked out from the beginning by their own brand of sixties-tinged, intelligent pop, their first LP told tales of late night down-at-heel bars and low dives, of dodging road-blocks and getting the last black hack home out of Castle Street.

Two more albums followed including ‘Glypotheque’ in 2008 and ‘Bystanders’ in 2012. The later was launched in Belfast, when they played alongside the Monochrome Set.

With a new single now out, fans are hopeful this is the beginning of more new material.