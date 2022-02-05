Staff member threatened at knifepoint during Cavehill shop robbery

DETECTIVES are appealing for information after a staff member was threatened at knifepoint during a robbery at a shop in North Belfast.

It was reported that a man, armed with a knife, entered the SPAR shop on the Cavehill Road at around 8.20pm on Sunday evening, January 30.

He demanded money from checkout staff before reaching under a plastic screen to direct a knife at a male member of staff's stomach.

He then made off on foot with a sum of money from the till, running down the Cavehill Road in the direction of the city. The male member of staff was not physically injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as being approximately 5' 10" tall, wearing a white surgical mask, a green hooded top and black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes up the side.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who noticed a male matching this description or anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area at around the time of the incident to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1806 30/01/22.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form here.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.