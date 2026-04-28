BIG Hair, bigger hearts, and razor-sharp wit – The Lyric Theatre is delighted to announce its highly anticipated summer show, Steel Magnolias, the hilarious and heart-warming play based on a true story, which will run from 13 June – 10 July.

Written by Robert Harling and turned into a hit 1989 film starring Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts, this iconic comedy directed by Emily Foran, is the perfect ticket for every generation and proves that one hair appointment might just change your life.

Set in 1987 in Northwest Louisiana, Steel Magnolias is the story of six women who come together in Truvy’s Beauty Spot and prove that female friendship conquers all. At the centre is Shelby, a young bride-to-be whose bright future seems certain – but as the seasons change, the women find themselves facing life’s unexpected trials with courage, humour, and unwavering support for one another.

The Lyric is proud to bring together a talented six-woman cast for this production: Simone Collins as Shelby, Marion O’Dwyer as Clairee, Eimhear Jackson as Annelle, Carol Moore as Ouiser, Orla Mullan as Truvy and Janet Moran as M’Lynn.

Pull up a chair as six sassy southern spitfires spill the sweet tea in their weekly beauty salon ritual. You’ll laugh and cry in this celebration of love, loss, and the fierce friendships that see us through.

Director of Steel Magnolias, Emily Foran said: “It’s an honour to return to the Lyric to direct this timeless classic with such an incredible cast and creative team.

“Steel Magnolias is a pure tonic that celebrates the importance of community in shared spaces and the sheer strength in sisterhood among women of all ages, both in the loud and the quiet.

“We are so excited for Lyric audiences to experience the pure joy, robust comedy and emotional tenacity that this well-loved story brings, as well as getting to know these six sensational characters on an even deeper level.”

Executive Producer of the Lyric Theatre, Jimmy Fay added: “Steel Magnolias is a play about standing together, community and resilience. Since its debut in the late 80s, it has proved to be hugely popular and well-loved. The brilliant young director Emily Foran will helm this production with her customary sense of style, focus and humour. She has assembled a fantastic cast to bring this wonderful play to life, and I am sure our audiences will love it."

Gilly Campbell, Director of Arts Development, Arts Council of Northern Ireland commented: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted to support the Lyric Theatre thanks to National Lottery funding. This production of Steel Magnolias has an iconic story to tell and with this fantastic cast and team behind it, the show will be a ‘must-see’ for audiences visiting Belfast this summer.”

Steel Magnolias is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of Samuel French Ltd.

The Lyric Theatre is principally supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, National Lottery funding, and Belfast City Council.



For booking details visit www.lyrictheatre.co.uk. Follow Lyric Theatre on Instagram and Facebook @LyricBelfast #teainachinacup #LyricBelfast.