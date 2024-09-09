New book explores the fascinating Irish wildlife that surrounds us

STEP into Nature is a captivating Irish nature diary that serves as a personal invitation to explore the wonders of the natural world. Author and naturalist Rachel McKenna guides readers through a month-by-month exploration of the fascinating wildlife that surrounds us, from the "vibrant fungi of January" to the "intricate ecosystems of old stone walls".

With her engaging prose, McKenna strikes the perfect balance between information and inspiration, enhancing the reader's understanding of the natural world. The book is beautifully illustrated with McKenna's stunning photographs, such as the striking image of a "rare pink grasshopper resting on the seed head of a bird's foot trefoil on Finnamore Lake in Lough Boora", The addition of hand-drawn sketches further enriches the reader's experience.

Step into Nature encourages readers to actively engage with the natural world by taking the time to stop, look, and notice its beauty and complexity. McKenna emphasizes that noticing nature is an active choice that can enrich our lives and deepen our connection to the world around us.

This book will appeal to a wide audience, from experienced naturalists to neophyte nature enthusiasts. It opens doors to a new generation of readers who wish to discover the wonders of nature in their own corner of the world and inspires them to preserve it for future generations. Step into Nature is a must-read for anyone seeking to cultivate a deeper appreciation for the natural world and foster a sense of stewardship for the environment.

Rachel McKenna is a dedicated naturalist and citizen scientist who has been involved in documenting species with the National Biodiversity Data Centre and several special interest groups, such as 'Insects and Invertebrates of Ireland', 'MothsIreland', and 'British and Irish Sawflies'.

Published in hardback by Mercier Press, Step Into Nature is priced £20.99p