Stormont calls on British Government to hold independent public inquiry into Pat Finucane murder

TRUTH: John and Geraldine Finucane have been campaigning with the wider Finucane family for the truth surrounding Pat’s 1989 murder

THE ASSEMBLY has passed a motion calling on the British Government to hold a full and independent public inquiry into the murder of human rights lawyer Pat Finucane.

Father-of-three Pat Finucane (39) was shot dead in his family home on February 12, 1989 in one of the most high profile cases of British State collusion.

In 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that there had never been an “effective” human rights compliant investigation into his murder.

After being forced through the courts to make a decision on the ruling, the British Government said in November that it would not hold a full public inquiry.

On Monday, a motion calling on the British Government to fulfil its 2001 commitment to hold an inquiry into the murder was brought forward by Sinn Féin and the SDLP.

It further called on the British Government to implement legacy mechanisms contained in the 2014 Stormont House Agreement.

The motion was supported by the Alliance Party and People Before Profit, but was opposed by the DUP, UUP and TUV.

48 Assembly MLAs voted in favour and 38 voted against.

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly, who introduced the motion, acknowledged that there are a “number of different views and perspectives” on the conflict, and recognised the loss and pain felt “across the whole community”.

He said a public inquiry was vital to answer the Finucane family’s “key question” of “who pulled the strings” in Pat Finucane’s murder.

“It is known that the man who killed Pat, the man who provided the weapon and the man who provided intelligence were all British state agents,” he said.

The North Belfast MLA said there was “clear evidence” that agents of the state were responsible, but insisted the British had “frustrated and blocked” efforts to expose the truth.

“Concealing the level of state involvement is the real reason why after 32 years there has been no public inquiry,” he stated.

DUP MLA Paul Frew spoke against the motion, adding that while his party did not “wish to add to anyone’s pain”, it opposed what he described as a “hierarchy” of victims.

“Are we in danger of creating hierarchy of investigations if we do not remember all of the victims, all of the unsolved murders, and all of the investigations yet to be concluded,” he said.

“I think today of all of the 211 widows of the RUC, the victims of La Mon, Kingsmill, Bloody Friday, Teebane, Narrow Water. Is it right that this house can select individual cases to give special treatment when there are so many families out their grieving.”

Speaking on a motion this week supporting a public inquiry into the killing of Pat Finucane. His family deserve answers, truth and justice. pic.twitter.com/hC338501J3 — Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) May 20, 2021

SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon spoke in favour of the motion and called on the British government to honour its legacy commitments.

“For all of our differences in this place, we all know that victims across our society have been shamefully treated,” she said.

“We know that this British Government would prefer that it’s all swept under the carpet. Well there can be no amnesty for perpretators of violence from wherever they come.

“Victims deserve that legacy is once and for all dealt with. That means getting at the truth. If we do not deal with this properly, if we do not establish the mechanisms to access the truth, then we will deny current and future generations a way forward. The only way forward is through access to truth, justice and accountability.”

She added: “For the Finucane family that means ensuring they get the public inquiry they were promised back in 2001.”

UUP MLA Doug Beattie expressed his disappointment in the motion, which he said failed to recognise attacks on all members of the judicial system, including UUP member and barrister, Edgar Graham.

“They were all wrong, they all deserve justice, but the opportunity missed in this motion absolutely belittles those very people,” he said.

Alliance Party MLA Andrew Muir said “nothing short of” a full public inquiry into Mr Finucane’s murder would suffice.

He added that the British Government had shown a “deeply concerning, callous and cavalier attitude towards victims and survivors".

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll paid tribute to the victims of state violence, including the Ballymurphy families who have “had to wait five decades for the truth and they now have to begin a new battle for justice”.

He said it is “unconscionable” that the Finucane family should have to wait “any longer on an inquiry that they were promised.”

“When the state is responsible for killings, Mr Speaker, there is an onus on all of us to demand such justice,” he said.