Stormont Dept: Casement can proceed to next stage without Executive

GOOD DAY FOR GAA: Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd at Casement Park with local children who are involved in Gaelic Games

THE Department for Communities has said the redevelopment of Casement Park can proceed to its next stage in the absence of Stormont Executive.

It comes after a High Court judge ruled against a residents' group, which had taken a legal challenge against former Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon's decision to grant planning permission for the stadium.

In February, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey gave assurance that £62.5million in funding for the project was secure as the stadium was one of the commitments contained in 2020 New Decade, New Approach Agreement (NDNA).

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd at Casement Park with Brian McAvoy, Secretary of Ulster GAA; Tom Daly, Chair of Casement Park Stadium Development Board and Ciarán McLaughlin, President of Ulster GAA

Following Tuesday's judgement, a Department for Communities spokesperson said "the redevelopment of Casement Park can now proceed".

“The Executive has agreed Casement Park as a priority under the flagship stadia programme, and is an NDNA commitment," they said.

“The next stage of the project will be to consider the judgement in full, complete the business case and finalise overall costs.”

The GAA will provide £13million for the project, but doubts about the redevelopment remain due to a funding shortfall of some £33million. It's believed that that shortfall has risen even further over recent years.

Ulster GAA said it had received a commitment that the shortfall would be met by a Stormont Executive once in place. However, the current political impasse could delay the project for an unforeseeable period of time.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey reaffirmed her commitment to see the stadium delivered.

“I am pleased with the court’s ruling today which means that my department can continue its work at pace to deliver a new stadium at Casement Park," she said,

“I attended the action-packed Ulster Final between Derry and Donegal at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones at the weekend and I look forward to Casement Park hosting such sporting finals in the future.

“My Department will continue to engage with the GAA and other stakeholders to get Casement built.”