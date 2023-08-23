Esteemed historian Eamon Phoenix honoured with annual memorial lecture

STRANMILLIS University College has announced the establishment of an annual memorial lecture in the field of education, dedicated to honouring the legacy of esteemed late colleague Dr Éamon Phoenix.

The University College says the Dr Éamon Phoenix Memorial Lecture reflects their commitment to advancing educational excellence and celebrating the contributions of remarkable individuals to the academic community.

Dr Phoenix, an outstanding historian, communicator, teacher and educator, made significant contributions to the field of education throughout his tenure at Stranmillis University College.

His unwavering dedication to fostering innovative teaching approaches, promoting critical thinking, and nurturing a vibrant intellectual environment left an indelible mark on colleagues and students alike.

A Stranmillis spokesperson said: "The annual lecture will serve as a platform to bring together educators, researchers, students and professionals to engage in thought-provoking discussions on contemporary educational themes.

"Each year a prominent figure renowned for their expertise in education or a related field will be invited to deliver a lecture that resonates with Dr Phoenix's commitment to critical enquiry, intellectual rigour and public engagement.

"The establishment of the Dr Éamon Phoenix Memorial Lecture is a testament to the respect and admiration in which Dr Éamon Phoenix was held throughout the Stranmillis University College community and beyond. It underscores our dedication to preserving his legacy and inspiring future generations of educators to strive for academic excellence."

Stranmillis says it's inviting colleagues, students, as well as the general public to join them in commemorating Dr Éamon Phoenix's remarkable contribution by participating in the inaugural lecture. Details of the speaker, date and registration process will be made available in the coming months through the official University College website and social media platforms.

Stranmillis added: "The College would like to extend their gratitude to the Phoenix family who have supported the establishment of this annual lecture, ensuring that Dr Phoenix's impact on education will continue to resonate for years to come."